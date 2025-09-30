Kenyans beware, fake job ads at retailer Quickmart are circulating online Kenyans beware, fake job ads at retailer Quickmart are circulating online

IN SHORT: Several Facebook posts are promoting fake "Quickmart" websites and directing users to untrustworthy WhatsApp numbers with promises of jobs. But these are scams designed to harvest personal information and trick applicants into paying for nonexistent vacancies.

Several posts published widely in multiple Facebook groups claim that Kenyan retailer Quickmart is recruiting for numerous positions. Some posts direct users to two different websites, while others encourage applicants to reach out via the provided WhatsApp numbers or links.

The websites mimic Quickmart's branding and list dozens of supposed vacancies. They contain "Apply Now" options where applicants are prompted to enter personal details, upload a CV and, in some cases, attach a certificate of good conduct.

To complete the process, they are asked to pay an "application fee".

Many of the posts are republished across groups, with comments showing hopeful users who believe they are applying for real jobs.

Context

Quickmart is a major Kenyan supermarket chain with outlets across the country.

High youth unemployment in Kenya means the demand for retail and entry-level jobs is strong, making job seekers vulnerable to scams. Adverts about mass recruitment drives spread fast on Facebook and WhatsApp, often shared by well-meaning friends and family.

The posts in question claim Quickmart is running a major hiring drive and direct applicants to suspicious links.

Africa Check has previously exposed similar scams. But is this one genuine? We checked.

The posts and websites are scams

The posts and websites show clear signs of a scam. They come from random accounts and link to suspicious sites. Genuine Quickmart job ads are only posted on the retailer's official social media pages and website, and interested candidates can contact the company through the channels listed on these pages.

The fake websites raise more red flags. One is hosted on a free Google Sites domain, the other on a cheap ".site" extension. Both copy Quickmart's branding, but don't match the retailer's genuine domain, Quickmart.co.ke.

Furthermore, applicants are asked to provide personal details, upload documents and then pay an "application fee" of about $1 (about KSh130). Specifically, one website charges KSh160.

Asking candidates for money during the application process is almost always a sign of a scam.

On 19 September, Quickmart issued scam alerts on Threads, X and Instagram, warning the public about fake job adverts misusing its name.

The alerts flagged one of the fake websites and reminded job seekers to verify openings only through its official contact numbers: 0717 904 904 and 0782 904 904. These numbers are different from those used in the Facebook posts.

The Facebook posts directing people to unofficial websites or WhatsApp numbers are not legitimate.