South Africa: Don't Trust Dodgy 'KFC Jobs' Facebook Page - Large Companies Recruit Through Official Sites, Don't Ask Applicants to Share Social Media Posts

Don't trust dodgy 'KFC Jobs' Facebook page - large companies recruit through official sites, don't ask applicants to share social media posts

IN SHORT: A Facebook page claiming to offer jobs at fast food chain KFC is a scam and not officially connected to the company. KFC recruits through an official website and does not ask applicants to share anything on social media.

The Facebook page KFC Jobs is Hiring SA has claimed several times to be hiring South African workers on behalf of fast food outlet KFC. A typical post on the page offers "permanent" jobs for South African citizens, with low entry requirements.

The posts instruct applicants to apply by messaging the page directly or via web pages not affiliated with KFC. The page also encourages applicants to share these job adverts in at least 10 Facebook groups to receive application forms.

However, these posts are misleading and the page is a scam. It is not affiliated with the real KFC brand, which recruits through a dedicated official job site.

Spotting a fake job advert

There are many warning signs that the ads and the Facebook page itself shouldn't be trusted. For example, the adverts often include basic spelling and grammatical errors, such as the sentence "SEND MESSAGE INBOX we'll reply you inbox right now". As Africa Check has explained in our guide to spotting Facebook scams, badly written posts are a classic sign of a scam. It would be very unusual for a major international brand like KFC to publish unprofessional or poorly edited adverts.

Engagement bait - posts that ask readers to like, share, comment or otherwise interact with a page - is another telltale sign of a scam. In this case, the fake jobs page encourages potential applicants to share their false posts in Facebook groups with comments such as "Our system has detected that you are not sharing our post in 10 groups". This is simply a tactic to attract more scam victims. Genuine job adverts don't require that you share an advert before applying.

There is also the page itself. The "KFC Jobs is Hiring SA" page is categorised as a "Musician/band" and, according to its page transparency section, was created in 2024 under the name "Part-Time December Jobs SA". This suggests that the page has no connection with KFC.

The real KFC South Africa has a verified Facebook page, simply called KFC, which is linked on its official website, and does not advertise job openings.

These scam posts link to Google Sites web pages, with "sites.google.com" in their URL. Google Sites is a free website builder which anyone can use. It is not associated with or used by KFC.

Individual KFC branches advertise job openings and accept applications through an official careers site, also linked on the KFC South Africa website. This is the only link job seekers should follow.