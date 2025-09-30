Kenya's Standard newspaper did not publish headlines about ex-deputy president Gachagua's 'theft' and 'dark past'

IN SHORT: Two front pages mimicking the design of the Standard newspaper claim Kenya's former deputy president has admitted to "years of theft" and his "dark past haunts him". But the authentic versions show different lead stories on those dates.

Two closely related front pages have been circulating online since September 2025, both featuring sensational headlines about former Kenyan deputy president Rigathi Gachagua.

They appear to be front pages of the Standard, one of Kenya's main daily newspapers.

One front page, posted on 17 September, bears the headline: "Rigathi Admits to Years of Theft."

The other, posted the day before, reads: "Rigathi's Dark Past Haunts Him Again."

The summary of one of the front pages claims Gachagua has confessed to looting public resources, betraying Kenyans' trust and enriching himself at the expense of citizens.

Gachagua was Kenya's deputy president from 2022 until his impeachment in October 2024, following a political fallout with president William Ruto. Since then, he has emerged as one of Ruto's fiercest critics, building alliances in preparation for the 2027 general election.

The front pages started circulating just days after Gachagua announced his presidential bid. But are they authentic? We checked.

Fake front pages

Africa Check traced the two covers to the Facebook page Daily Standard - a frequent source of digitally altered front pages mimicking the design of the Standard.

The newspaper typically posts digital versions of its front pages on its verified social media accounts, including Facebook and X, as well as on its e-paper platform. A search of these accounts confirmed the original covers from 16 and 17 September 2025.

The authentic 16 September edition was headlined: "War against Matiang'i". The 17 September cover read: "Unmasked: RJ Purkiss."

Neither included any reference to Gachagua, confessions or theft.

Fred Matiang'i, a former interior minister, is also positioning himself to challenge Ruto in the 2027 polls. RJ Purkiss, meanwhile, refers to a British soldier wanted in connection with the 2012 murder of a Kenyan woman.

The versions circulating online have been digitally manipulated.

The fake front pages also appear here, here, here, here, here, here and here.