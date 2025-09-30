South Africa: From Rangers to Roll-Ons - - the Impact of Product Recalls

South Africa's consumer protection system is on trial: 5,676 Ford Rangers and 124,176 Mitchum deodorants have been recalled, testing corporate accountability, regulatory oversight and the fragile trust of consumers.

The simultaneous recall of 5,676 Ford Ranger Wildtrak, Tremor and Platinum vehicles, alongside more than 124,176 Mitchum roll-on deodorants, is more than a bulletin.

It is a stress test of South Africa's corporate accountability and consumer protection framework. When a product fails - whether a vehicle's braking system or a personal care item causing skin reactions - it forces businesses to confront their core obligations: safety, transparency and consumer trust.

On 15 September 2025, the National Consumer Commission (NCC) stepped into that role, notifying the public of both recalls. Ford's recall of 2025 and 2026 model Rangers stems from a possible loss of the brake-boost feature, requiring "increased pedal effort to brake the vehicle" and thereby "increasing the risk of an accident". Separately, Mitchum's manufacturer told the NCC that a change in raw material acidity caused contact dermatitis in some users, particularly those with sensitive skin.

Global reach

The Ford Ranger recall is not limited to South Africa. Affected vehicles have also been identified in neighbouring countries, including Botswana,...