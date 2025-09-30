South Africa: The Radio Clash Between Zille and Mdoda That Exposed Our Racial Fault Lines in Politics

30 September 2025
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Zukiswa Pikoli

The heated exchange revealed a point of inflection in political dynamics and how the issue of race that has shaped the country will not go away simply because people refuse to talk about it.

Listen to this article 3 min Listen to this article 3 min

On Monday evening, 22 September, while attending a friend's book launch, another friend asked me if I'd seen radio host Anele Mdoda's interview with Helen Zille that morning on 947. I hadn't, and the noisy book launch wasn't the right time to watch, so I saved it for later.

I'm sure that by now many have seen the heated interview, with Zille getting particularly hot and bothered in a tense exchange.

The subject of the interview was Zille's recent confirmation as the DA's Joburg mayoral candidate, a highly unimaginative move that, I must say, induced an eyeroll from me.

As I watched the interview, I chuckled to myself at the acerbic missiles being launched, particularly when Zille's hackles were raised as Mdoda told her: "Black people struggle to see you wanting to forward them."

Zille retorted: "Anele, when were you elected as the spokesperson for all black people?"

Although Mdoda is obviously not an elected spokesperson for black people, the exchange struck me as an important moment for South Africans to reflect on. It revealed a point of inflection in political dynamics and how the issue of race...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.