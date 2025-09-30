South Africa: The Radio Clash Between Zille and Mdoda That Exposed Our Racial Fault Lines in Politics

opinion

The heated exchange revealed a point of inflection in political dynamics and how the issue of race that has shaped the country will not go away simply because people refuse to talk about it.

On Monday evening, 22 September, while attending a friend's book launch, another friend asked me if I'd seen radio host Anele Mdoda's interview with Helen Zille that morning on 947. I hadn't, and the noisy book launch wasn't the right time to watch, so I saved it for later.

I'm sure that by now many have seen the heated interview, with Zille getting particularly hot and bothered in a tense exchange.

The subject of the interview was Zille's recent confirmation as the DA's Joburg mayoral candidate, a highly unimaginative move that, I must say, induced an eyeroll from me.

As I watched the interview, I chuckled to myself at the acerbic missiles being launched, particularly when Zille's hackles were raised as Mdoda told her: "Black people struggle to see you wanting to forward them."

Zille retorted: "Anele, when were you elected as the spokesperson for all black people?"

Although Mdoda is obviously not an elected spokesperson for black people, the exchange struck me as an important moment for South Africans to reflect on.