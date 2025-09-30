South Africa: Malusi Shezi Reflects On Ceta's Key Milestones

During his tenure as CEO of the Construction Education and Training Authority (CETA), Malusi Shezi has overseen a remarkable turnaround in the organisation's performance, raising its achievement rate against its annual performance plans to 98%.

Shezi took an institution at its lowest, where it was achieving 22% of its targets and with dwindling levies revenue below R380 million, to R798 million in 2024/25.

Most stakeholders were unhappy before Shezi started his tenure. Some had left CETA for other SETAs, but this was transformed to a point where the confidence of stakeholders was restored. Payment processes were streamlined and improved, resulting in no more learner strikes at CETA premises because of unpaid stipends. Complaints from service providers for long unpaid invoices were also reduced.

CETA staff at all levels were afforded learning and development opportunities previously reserved for management alone. To date, many have obtained Master's qualifications and are still growing their capabilities through various interventions. A competent and suitably experienced management team was put in place. The challenges that plagued the CETA were addressed to ensure the work environment is worker-centric, agile and fosters high performance.

A clean-up of the rot that crippled the CETA before 2020 was undertaken, holding...