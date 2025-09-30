South Africa: Why We Need Stronger Multilateralism to Strengthen Global Ties and Go Further, Together

30 September 2025
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Christel Schaldemose

The European Union -- born from the ruins of war -- is living proof that multilateralism works. What once divided us now binds us: a single market, a shared legal framework, and institutions that protect both rights and prosperity.

"If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together."

This African proverb reminds us of something fundamental: strength lies in solidarity.

As parliamentary leaders meet in Kleinmond for the G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit, this message could not be more timely.

From here, the road leads to Johannesburg, where G20 leaders will meet in November. What we build in Kleinmond can shape what is decided in Johannesburg.

Multilateralism works, just look at Europe

The world faces challenges that know no borders: climate change, debt, disaster resilience and the management of critical resources. None of these can be solved alone. They demand cooperation based on rules, inclusivity and accountability.

As a member of the European Parliament, I see every day how multilateralism delivers results.

Globally, the African Union's permanent seat at the G20, and the participation of the Pan-African Parliament in the P20, make the multilateral system more representative and legitimate.

From critical minerals to...

