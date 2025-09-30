Uganda: Bukomansimbi Coffee Farmers Confront NRM Leaders Over Fake Pesticides and Plummeting Prices

Bukomansimbi — Coffee farmers in Bukomansimbi district have publicly challenged National Resistance Movement (NRM) leaders over the distribution of alleged fake pesticides and herbicides, which they say have destroyed their crops and deepened economic hardships.

The complaints were raised during a rally organized by NRM Members of Parliament under the Buganda ku Museveni campaign, an initiative aimed at regaining political ground in Buganda, a region where the opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) dominated the 2021 elections.

Instead of pledges of support, residents pressed NRM officials for accountability, demanding to know who was responsible for distributing the adulterated chemicals that devastated coffee plantations -- the lifeblood of many local families. Farmers also expressed concern over fluctuating coffee prices.

Isaac Byamukama, a grower from Bulenge, said: "We depend on coffee for survival, but every day the price keeps fluctuating and now these fake sprays have worsened everything. Government must come out and explain. Farmers are suffering."

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Residents further criticized what they described as neglect in health services, road maintenance, and education provision over the past five years.

Government Chief Whip Kiryoowa Kiwannuka acknowledged the gravity of the pesticide issue and pledged that investigations would be conducted.

While admitting that coffee price instability remained unresolved, he promised corrective measures.

Other leaders, including Hanifa Kawooya, Ssemwanga Javiira, Robert Migadde, and Muyanja Mbabaali, reassured constituents that their concerns would be addressed and encouraged continued support for the NRM ahead of the 2026 elections.

The rally also bolstered morale for former candidates such as Bashiiru Ssemakkula (Bukomansimbi South) and ex-Woman MP Ruth Karushabe, who both lost to NUP in 2021.

Ssemakkula told supporters: "This meeting has encouraged us. We are hopeful that with unity and better mobilization, NRM can reclaim Bukomansimbi in the next elections."

Despite these reassurances, locals remained wary. They criticized the district's job distribution committee for favoring outsiders over district youth and graduates.

With unstable coffee prices, high unemployment, and strained health and education services, residents say much work remains.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Agribusiness Food and Agriculture By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

As the 2026 elections approach, Bukomansimbi represents a critical battleground for the ruling party in Buganda.

The Buganda ku Museveni initiative faces its toughest test: whether it can restore voter confidence and reverse NRM's declining popularity in the district.