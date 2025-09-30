Uganda: Malnutrition - a Silent Threat to Uganda's Children

Malnutrition remains one of the most pressing health challenges in Uganda, undermining the growth, development, and survival of millions of children.

Experts warn that if not addressed, the condition could continue to weaken the country's future generations.

Esther Babirekere, a pediatrician, explains that malnutrition occurs when the body does not receive the nutrients it needs to function properly.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

It can present in two forms: undernutrition, which is the most common in Uganda, and overnutrition.

"A lack of food or inadequate intake can lead to malnutrition. Other contributing factors include not eating a variety of foods for a balanced diet and frequent illnesses such as malaria, diarrhea, tuberculosis, and HIV," Babirekere said.

Children under five remain the most vulnerable group, alongside pregnant women and the elderly.

According to Babirekere, the emphasis on young children is due to the devastating impact malnutrition can have at this critical stage of growth.

"If the body does not get adequate nutrients, it affects various systems. For example, the heart may weaken and struggle to pump effectively. A lack of nutrients like iron can lead to anemia, and the immune system, which fights infections, becomes compromised," she noted.

Beyond food availability, the way meals are prepared at home can also contribute to nutrient loss.

Dr. Babirekere warns that common cooking practices can strip foods of their nutritional value.

"The way we prepare food can either enhance or destroy the nutrients children need to combat malnutrition. For example, greens should not be overcooked until they turn brown, and children should be fed nutritious meals regularly," she advised.

Public health experts stress that tackling malnutrition requires a multi-pronged approach--improving food security, promoting dietary diversity, and addressing illnesses that deplete the body's nutrient reserves.

With children most at risk, health professionals are urging families, communities, and policymakers to prioritize nutrition as a foundation for lifelong health.