Uganda: Youth Demand Bigger Role in Uganda's Election Agenda

30 September 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Rhonet Atwiine

As presidential candidates prepare to launch their campaigns, youth leaders and aspiring politicians are calling for greater inclusion of young people in Uganda's political and development agenda.

In a dialogue on youth and elections, youth leaders highlighted unemployment, education, health, and governance as the most urgent issues candidates must address.

Judith Nalukwago, the National Unity Platform (NUP) LC5 councilor candidate for Makindye West, stressed that young people have for too long been sidelined from meaningful policy decisions.

"There are four key issues I'd love to hear candidates address concerning the youth: jobs and unemployment, education, health, and governance and policy, where young people have long been left out," Nalukwago said.

Ashraf Kakaire, a youth leader, emphasized the need for an education system that reflects the realities of Uganda's job market.

"It is essential to design an inclusive education system that serves both formal and informal learning, equipping young people with the skills needed to drive national development," Kakaire noted.

He added that the advancement of digital technologies must be central to campaign promises, arguing that any leader seeking office today must provide a clear roadmap for harnessing digital tools to create opportunities for the youth.

Moses Kidega, representing the National Resistance Movement (NRM), pointed out that while there are achievements to build on, the conversation must also focus on the country's long-term direction.

"Protecting the gains means safeguarding the progress NRM has made in education, infrastructure, healthcare, and socioeconomic transformation. At the same time, we must also focus on where the country needs to go in the next five to ten years," he said.

Kidega further argued that Uganda's political system already provides space for young people through structures such as the youth councils, which stretch from the village to national level.

With over 75% of Uganda's population under 30, analysts say the youth vote could be decisive in the coming elections.

The dialogue underscored a common message: the next government must not only speak to young people's concerns but also meaningfully involve them in shaping policies that define the nation's future.

