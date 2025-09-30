Kenya: EACC Nabs Kericho Land Registry Official With Sh210,000 Bribe Demanded to Process Titles

Nairobi — The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has arrested a Senior Clerical Officer at the Kericho County Lands Registry on allegations of soliciting bribes to facilitate the processing of land title deeds.

The officer, identified as Dallington Kipkurui Mutai, is accused of demanding and receiving Sh210,000 to process title deeds for two parcels of land.

EACC said Mutai was apprehended on Tuesday during an operation by its South Rift Regional Office following multiple complaints from members of the public.

"He was arrested in an operation mounted by the Commission after investigations revealed that he routinely demanded 'facilitation fees' before initiating the production of title deeds," the agency said.

The suspect was booked at Kericho Police Station, processed, and later released on a cash bail of Sh50,000 pending further investigations.

EACC noted that the operation is part of a wider crackdown on bribery in public service delivery, aimed at guaranteeing Kenyans fair and transparent access to essential services.

"The Commission will continue to enhance intelligence gathering and surveillance in public institutions that provide key services and are prone to bribery," it added.