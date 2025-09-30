South Africa: Boxer Profits Drop but Shoppers Pack the Aisles

Boxer's sales grew nearly 14% in six months as families kept turning to cheaper groceries.

The drop in reported profits is linked to Boxer's stock market listing, not weaker trading.

Boxer is one of the country's fastest growing supermarkets, helping families stretch their money during tough times.

But the company has warned that its reported profits will look lower when it announces results this month.

This is not because Boxer is selling less food. In fact, sales climbed by almost 14% over the past six months. Sales in existing stores grew more than 5%.

The lower profit number comes from Boxer's stock exchange listing last year. Millions of new shares were created in the process. Because the profit is now divided across more shares, the figure on paper looks smaller, even though the business is stronger.

Headline earnings, which measure real trading performance, are set to rise by up to 9%. That shows Boxer is still pulling in shoppers while other supermarkets, including its parent company Pick n Pay, are struggling with heavy losses.

Boxer's full results will be released on Monday, 13 October 2025.