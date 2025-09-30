South Africa: Hitmaker Casswell P Dies At 31 After Lung Battle

Casswell P was signed to Master KG's label Wanitwa Mos Entertainment and worked with stars like Nkosazana Daughter, Makhadzi and Donald.

Friends described him as humble, kind and deeply dedicated to music. Tributes have poured in since his death was confirmed on Saturday.

Casswell P's family confirmed the news on Saturday, saying: "We did not expect this to happen. We will share all the details in due time."

Born in Lekwareng village in Limpopo, he started making music at 16 and grew into one of the country's most promising hitmakers.

He was signed to Master KG's Wanitwa Mos Entertainment, where he became known for his creativity and warmth. The label's manager Dineo Dhlamini said: "We will sorely miss his presence, creativity, and warmth in the industry."

Casswell P's 2024 single Can't Get, featuring Nobuhle, was nominated for Best Dance Song at the Metro FM Awards. He also collaborated with big names including Makhadzi and Donald.

His friend Tebogo Mokitimi said his sudden illness shocked everyone. "He hardly ever said he was feeling sick. He suddenly had breathing issues, and doctors found lung problems. We are still waiting for a full autopsy," he said.

Mokitimi described him as humble, quiet and focused on his music.

Friends and colleagues flooded social media with tributes. Evelyn April wrote: "I've lost someone who wasn't just a friend; he was my brother, my safe space, my person. It hurts so much... Rest in peace, my angel."

Julia Hunter, another colleague, said: "No, please. I'm not okay. May you rest peacefully."