Kenya: Farmers Protest Machakos County's New Chicken Movement Charge

Nairobi — Poultry farmers from neighbouring counties have expressed outrage over Machakos County's decision to impose a fee on the movement of chickens into the county.

The new charge, introduced under the county's recent Finance Bill, requires poultry farmers to pay Sh20 for every chicken brought into the devolved unit.

Farmers say the move will increase production costs, ultimately affecting consumers and threatening the viability of their businesses.

Daniel Kisuu, a poultry farmer from Kajiado County who supplies hotels and restaurants in Machakos, voiced his concerns during a protest held earlier this week.

"This new charge is punitive and will force many of us to shut down our farms. The cost will be passed on to consumers, making chicken products unaffordable for many," he said.

The Finance Bill was passed by the Machakos County Assembly last month as part of efforts to boost local revenue.

According to the county government, the fee aims to regulate the movement of poultry and ensure food safety standards are met.

However, farmers argue the policy was introduced without adequate consultation and will disproportionately affect those who rely on cross-county trade.

"We understand the need for regulation, but this charge is excessive and unfair. Most poultry farmers in neighbouring counties like Kajiado, Kitui, and Makueni depend on Machakos as a major market. This fee will not only reduce our profits but also increase prices for consumers who already struggle with rising food costs," said Kisuu.

The protest saw dozens of poultry farmers gather outside Machakos County offices, demanding the immediate repeal of the new fee. They warned that continued enforcement could lead to job losses and reduced supply of poultry products in the region.

Local traders and consumers have also expressed worry over the potential impact on prices.

"If farmers have to pay extra fees, they will have no choice but to raise prices. Chicken is a staple for many families here, and higher costs will hit the poor hardest," said Mary Njeri, a market vendor in Machakos town.

The Machakos County government has defended the policy, stating that the funds collected will support veterinary services and improve poultry disease control measures.

"We are committed to supporting farmers and consumers alike. The fee is part of a broader strategy to enhance food safety and promote sustainable poultry farming," said a county official who declined to be named.

However, critics argue that the timing and implementation of the fee lack transparency and disregard the challenges faced by farmers, especially small-scale producers.

Poultry farming is a critical source of income and employment for many residents in the region.

The introduction of this fee threatens to disrupt an already fragile supply chain and could have wider economic consequences if not addressed.

As the protests continue, farmers have called on Governor Wavinya Ndeti to urgently reconsider the finance bill.

"We are willing to cooperate with the county government, but this charge must be scrapped to save the industry and protect consumers," said Kisuu.

The situation remains tense, with both sides yet to find common ground. Observers warn that unless a compromise is reached, the poultry sector in the region could face significant setbacks, impacting food security and livelihoods.