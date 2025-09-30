South Africa: Protest Against Fossil Fuels At African Energy Week

About 50 people gathered outside Cape Town International Convention Centre on Tuesday afternoon to protest against fossil fuel. The centre is the venue for African Energy Week, an annual conference of international investors, politicians, and company executives.

Members of The Green Connection, African Climate Alliance, and Project 90 by 2030 joined the protest. They chanted and sang, holding signs that read "system change not climate change" and "no oil and gas".

"We are tired of new fossil fuel projects in South Africa," Sandrine Mpazayabo from Fossil Free South Africa said. "What we want is a serious consideration of renewable energy."

Michelle Mhaka, spokesperson for African Climate Alliance, said it's a lie that fossil fuels are the future of Africa's economic development. "Marginalised communities are at the front lines of climate change," Mhaka said. "Its impact is hitting them first, and chances are the people in those boardrooms and the high level executives have not started to feel those impacts yet."

Earlier in the day, Greenpeace Africa and Extinction Rebellion held small demonstrations outside the convention centre.

Six Extinction Rebellion protesters walked around the centre, dressed in bright red robes and with their faces painted white.

"We're just here to say this is not the right way for Africa to go," Judy Scott-Goldman, one of the protesters, said. "We must embrace renewable energy."

Seven Greenpeace Africa protesters then set up a giant mock card machine in the road in front of the centre, stopping traffic. The card machine was labelled "Polluter's Climate Bill," and included a list of global extreme weather events from the past ten years.

The demonstrators called for oil and gas companies to "pay up" for these disasters.

Police removed the "card machine", and escorted the protesters out of the road.

Sherelee Odayar, Greenpeace Africa oil and gas campaigner, said oil and gas company lobbyists use the conference to talk about how they can exploit Africa's natural resources.

"Why do we need more fossil fuels?" Odayar said. "Yes, Africa needs development, but we need sustainable development: development that does not harm the environment, does not harm people, and takes the climate crisis into consideration."

GroundUp sent questions to a media representative from African Energy Week but did not receive a response in time for publication.