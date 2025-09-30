Rwanda: Why Visit Rwanda Is Targeting the U.S. Sports Market

Rwanda is elevating its tourism campaign into the U.S. sports market, having signed long-term partnerships with the Los Angeles Clippers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and Los Angeles Rams of the National Football League (NFL). California was deliberately chosen for its wealthy consumer base and global influence, according to officials.

The Visit Rwanda visibility deals announced on Monday, September 29, made Rwanda the first African country to sponsor teams in both leagues, further strengthening the brand that has been building momentum since 2018, when Rwanda struck an agreement with British football club Arsenal. The Rwandan government has since signed similar deals with French, German and Italian clubs.

In an interview with The New Times on Tuesday, Valliere Sheja, the Chief Strategy and Communications Officer at Rwanda Development Board (RDB), said the choice of the US teams was deliberate, aimed at tapping into one of the world's wealthiest markets.

"California is one of the wealthiest regions in the world, home to high-end consumers who can afford Rwanda's premium tourism products," Sheja said. "By partnering with Los Angeles teams, we are gaining visibility in one of our key markets, ensuring that we reach an audience capable of engaging with what we offer, while also appealing to millions of international viewers who follow the NBA and NFL."

"We have two main goals behind this partnership. The first is to attract visitors to come and experience the beauty of the country. The second is to appeal to investors, encouraging them to bring capital, create opportunities, and contribute to Rwanda's growth."

The United States has consistently ranked among Rwanda's top tourism source markets, especially for experiences like gorilla trekking. Sheja noted that focusing on California gives Rwanda direct access to affluent audiences.

Under the Clippers deal, the Visit Rwanda logo will appear on the team's jerseys during home and away games. Rwandan coffee will also be introduced to fans in the stadium, boosting the country's export profile.

For the Rams, Rwanda will gain prime visibility at SoFi Stadium, including displays on the massive Infinity Screen, LED boards, IPTV channels, and branded lounges. These assets, Sheja said, will showcase Rwanda's tourism and investment opportunities to a broad audience.

In addition, Visit Rwanda will become an official tourism sponsor of the Clippers, as well as partnering with the team to support youth development and promote basketball globally. The multi-year engagement will include community activations in both the Los Angeles area and Rwanda, including court refurbishments and coaching clinics.

Since launching with Arsenal FC in 2018, Visit Rwanda has grown into a global brand, partnering with Paris Saint-Germain, Atlético Madrid, Bayern Munich. According to RDB, annual tourism revenues nearly doubled since 2018, reaching $650 million in 2024.

Sheja also said that the deals are expected to generate substantial revenue, helping the country edge closer to its ambitious $1 billion annual tourism target by 2029.

"Reaching $1 billion in tourism revenue is our main goal, and we are confident that the US market will help us achieve it. Over the next five years, we expect these partnerships to generate between $400 million and $500 million in revenue," Sheja said.

The new partnerships also build on the NBA's broader commitment to globalise the game. The NBA has invested in developing basketball internationally for more than four decades, including by creating the Basketball Africa League (BAL), a partnership with the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) featuring 12 club teams from across Africa.