Rwanda's Niyonkuru Strikes Gold in France

Rwandan athlete Florence Niyonkuru claimed gold medal in women's half marathon event of the 40th edition of the Lion Races, held in France on Sunday, September 30.

The half marathon event, which took place between Belfort and Montbéliard. Niyonkuru emerged victorious, crossing the finish line in 1 hour, 10 minutes, and 14 seconds.

Her latest triumph comes just three months after winning gold in the Kigali International Peace Marathon (KIPM), also in the half marathon category.

Niyonkuru, who trains with Rulindo-based Sina Gérard Athletics Club, has been in imperious form not only in road races but also in track and field competitions. In July, she and Jean Claude Nsabimana stole the spotlight at the 2025 National Track and Field Championships, where they both clinched gold medals in the women's and men's 10,000m events.

"Our own daughter Niyonkuru is taking up global stages in the half marathon! This is just the beginning, and the whole village is behind you," Rwanda's Minister of Sports, Nelly Mukazayire, celebrated in a post shared on X (formerly Twitter).

In the men's half marathon category, Kenya's Vincent Kimaiyo won gold after finishing in 1 hour, 1 minute, and 1 second. In the 10km races, Reuben Siwa claimed the men's title, while Manon Coste won the women's title in 34 minutes and 32 seconds.