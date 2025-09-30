Rwanda: Trace+ Partners Nyege Nyege 2025 to Stream Festival Globally

Global Afro — Urban streaming platform Trace+ has announced a partnership with Nyege Nyege 2025, one of East Africa's leading music and arts festivals. The collaboration, facilitated by African project and talent management company Flycorp, aims to showcase African creativity to a global audience through live and on-demand digital content.

This year's festival, themed Ekigunda Ky'Omuliro - The Gathering of the Flame, will mark Nyege Nyege's 10th anniversary. It will take place from 20 to 23 November at a new site overlooking Kalagala Falls on the River Nile, about two hours from Uganda's capital, Kampala. The new venue, known for its scenic landscape and outdoor attractions, is expected to enhance the festival's immersive experience.

As the event's official streaming partner, Trace+ will broadcast exclusive live performances, interviews, behind-the-scenes footage, and other curated content via its website, app, and social media platforms. Festival ticket holders will also receive three months of complimentary access to Trace+'s premium service.

Flycorp will oversee the integration of Trace+ content and coordinate international publicity, talent engagement, and on-site marketing. The partnership was developed in collaboration with media strategy agency Sector A, led by Jérôme Ebela.

Flycorp founder and CEO Phil Nwankwo said the initiative represents "a cultural milestone," adding that it aims to "amplify African voices and experiences" while elevating the global profile of African festivals. Trace executive chairman Olivier Laouchez said the partnership aligns with the company's mission to "celebrate Afro creativity in all its forms."

Nyege Nyege 2025 is expected to feature more than 300 artists across six stages, including international acts such as Skrillex and Flowdan, alongside African performers like Kampire, DJ Travella, Boutross, Arsenal Mikebe, Nakibembe, and Embaire. The programme will include genres ranging from traditional African music and Afro-house to amapiano, reggae, and electronic dance styles such as kuduro and coupé-décalé.

Nyege Nyege co-founder Derek Debru said the collaboration would allow global audiences to experience the "boundary-pushing, joyful, and inclusive energy" of the festival.

Beyond music, Nyege Nyege has become a hub for creative and cultural exchange, bringing together artists, fashion innovators, and entrepreneurs from Africa and the diaspora. Through Trace+, the festival will extend its reach to global audiences and further promote African youth culture.

In addition to streaming the festival, Trace+ will expand its Afro-centric catalogue, which includes over 25 TV channels, 300 radio stations, films, and series and launch a new digital radio station in October focused on emerging and alternative African sounds.

Tickets for Nyege Nyege 2025 are available via www.nyegenyege.com(link is external) and www.trace.plus(link is external).