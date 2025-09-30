Rwanda: Vestine & Dorcas Announce Maiden Canada Tour

30 September 2025
The New Times (Kigali)
By Emmanuel Dushimimana

Rwanda's renowned gospel duo Vestine & Dorcas have announced their first international tour dubbed 'Yebo Concerts' in Canada, marking the duo's first tour outside Africa

Known for their powerful voices and uplifting Swahili and Kinyarwanda gospel songs, the sisters have become a household name across East Africa, where Swahili remains the region's dominant language.

Speaking to The New Times, their manager Irene Mulindahabi said that the tour will debut in Vancouver, Canada, on October 18, before extending to other Canadian cities. The full schedule will be announced soon, with performances expected to continue into 2026 across the other parts of the continent.

"This is a tour dedicated to meeting their fans across the continent and beyond," Mulindahabi said. "Their music is not limited to Rwanda; it carries a universal message that connects with people everywhere."

According to Mulindahabi, teams in both Rwanda and Canada are working closely to ensure the tour runs smoothly.

Besides preparing for the tour, Vestine & Dorcas are currently working on new Swahili songs set for release in the near future, a move expected to strengthen their influence across East Africa and the diaspora.

