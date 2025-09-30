Kenya: Nairobi International Financial Centre Joins World Alliance

30 September 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — The Nairobi International Financial Centre (NIFC) has joined the World Alliance of International Financial Centres (WAIFC), a Brussels-based body that facilitates cooperation and the exchange of best practices among financial hubs worldwide.

NIFC's inclusion raises WAIFC's global membership to 21. The centre positions itself as a gateway for investors and businesses to access opportunities across Kenya and the wider African market.

"The Nairobi International Financial Centre has been elected as a full member of the World Alliance of International Financial Centres, further cementing Nairobi and Kenya's national positioning as one of the leading financial hubs in the world," NIFC CEO Daniel Mainda said in Frankfurt during WAIFC's Annual Meeting.

The government has supported NIFC's institutional establishment through reforms such as the Nairobi International Financial Centre Act, 2021, and amendments to the Income Tax Act under the 2025/26 Finance Act, which provide preferential tax incentives. NIFC will also join WAIFC's African Chapter to advance cross-continental investment collaboration.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.