Kenya: Nairobi International Financial Centre Joins World Alliance

Nairobi — The Nairobi International Financial Centre (NIFC) has joined the World Alliance of International Financial Centres (WAIFC), a Brussels-based body that facilitates cooperation and the exchange of best practices among financial hubs worldwide.

NIFC's inclusion raises WAIFC's global membership to 21. The centre positions itself as a gateway for investors and businesses to access opportunities across Kenya and the wider African market.

"The Nairobi International Financial Centre has been elected as a full member of the World Alliance of International Financial Centres, further cementing Nairobi and Kenya's national positioning as one of the leading financial hubs in the world," NIFC CEO Daniel Mainda said in Frankfurt during WAIFC's Annual Meeting.

The government has supported NIFC's institutional establishment through reforms such as the Nairobi International Financial Centre Act, 2021, and amendments to the Income Tax Act under the 2025/26 Finance Act, which provide preferential tax incentives. NIFC will also join WAIFC's African Chapter to advance cross-continental investment collaboration.