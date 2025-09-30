Malawi: Ayuba James Sparks Outrage - Wants Malawi Elections Every 8 Years, Not 5

Nkhotakota Central MP-elect and renowned lawyer Ayuba James has dropped a political bombshell, announcing his intention to push for a constitutional amendment that would extend Malawi's election cycle from five years to eight years.

Fresh from his bruising parliamentary campaign, James says he has already set his sights on a radical legislative agenda that, if passed, would push the next general election to 2032.

"I hate frequent elections for poor countries like Malawi. They are useless. I will bring a bill in Parliament to adjust the term to seven or eight years. I am already preparing very insurmountable arguments in support of this Bill," James declared.

The outspoken MP-elect, who is also pursuing a Master of Laws in Commercial Law at the University of Malawi, did not mince words as he lashed out at Malawi's democratic processes. He dismissed regular elections as a drain on national resources and a playground for opportunistic politicians.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

In a stunning twist, James also declared himself a "big fan of benevolent military dictators", openly stating that coups -- when executed to rescue citizens from "immoral governments" -- are sometimes a legitimate tool for development.

"I love military coups where they are used as a final resort to rescue helpless citizens and reset the development trajectory. Since we can't have a coup here because we are a 'peaceful' people, at least we must do away with frequent elections," he argued.

Political analysts have described James's remarks as reckless and dangerous, warning that his proposal not only undermines Malawi's fragile democracy but also openly romanticizes authoritarian rule.

Critics say pushing elections to an eight-year cycle would rob Malawians of their constitutional right to hold leaders accountable and could plunge the country into a dictatorial abyss.

Others, however, see James's outburst as a reflection of growing frustration with Malawi's dysfunctional electoral system, where constant cycles of elections bring little change to people's lives.

Still, James's scathing tone left no doubt about his intentions. He mocked losing candidates and democracy activists, warning them to "tighten their belts" because the "real bulldozer has arrived in Parliament."

His promise: to bulldoze the proposed amendment through the August House -- and to fight until it passes.

If James delivers on his pledge, Malawi could be heading for one of the most contentious constitutional showdowns in its democratic history.