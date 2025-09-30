Sudan: TSC Member Jabir Affirms High Committee's Progress in Securing Financial Flows for Return to Khartoum

Member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) and Assistant Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Ibrahim Jabir, has reaffirmed the state's determination to facilitate citizens' return to Khartoum State under safe and stable conditions, within an environment where all essential services are provided.

Chairing the 11th regular meeting of the High Committee for Preparing the Environment for Return to Khartoum Sunday, General Jabir commended the Committee for the Rehabilitation of Khartoum International Airport, emphasizing the need to complete the remaining works according to the required standards and specifications in order to obtain the airport's safe operation certificate.

Reviewing the Roads and Bridges Committee's report, General Jabir pledged to secure the necessary financial flows to accelerate the completion of its projects.

The committee reported that a number of bridges have already been rehabilitated, while maintenance and rehabilitation of several major roads across the capital's cities are ongoing. He underscored the importance of executing all road projects in line with international specifications, ensuring they meet user requirements, and applying legal regulations to prevent negative practices on public roads and reduce visual pollution.

The TSC member also praised the efforts of the Education Committee, affirming the High Committee's support for the Ministry's initiatives aimed at stabilizing the education process. He stressed the need to expand e-learning opportunities and adopt regulatory policies that capitalize on the state's significant investments in network connectivity.

In its review of the Small and Household Projects Support Committee's performance, the High Committee received directives from Lieutenant General Jabir to enhance human capacities in food chain production, foster competitiveness through wider partnerships, and develop new mechanisms to expand microfinance. He highlighted the importance of improving coordination among social welfare institutions to implement poverty-reduction projects, expand the number of productive households, and achieve self-sufficiency.

The Government Headquarters, Digital Transformation and Communications, and Financial Committees also presented updates indicating advanced progress in restoring service facilities, rehabilitating strategic sites, and expanding telecommunications coverage.