Egypt: Sudanese Consul General in Aswan Praises Egypt's Ongoing Support

The Sudanese Consul General in Aswan and Southern Upper Egypt Governorate, Ambassador Abdel-Gadir Abdullah, commended Egypt's continuous efforts to mitigate the repercussions of the events in Sudan and support its people during the ongoing conflict.

His remarks came during a meeting at the Sudanese Consulate in Aswan with a visiting Sudanese media delegation, alongside representatives of the Sudanese Defense Industries System, on the occasion of the farewell to the 20th voluntary return train convoy.

Ambassador Abdel-Gadir expressed gratitude to President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi, the Egyptian political leadership, and the people of Egypt for their warm reception and steadfast support, reflecting the historical and fraternal ties between the two Nile Valley nations.

He highlighted the role of Sudanese-Egyptian brotherhood initiatives and friendly organizations, which have been actively providing shelter, healthcare, educational support, and other assistance since the outbreak of the war.

"Egypt has shown extraordinary generosity to the Sudanese people, welcoming them with care--from opening border crossings and offering medical treatment at university hospitals in Aswan and elsewhere, to facilitating residency exemptions and other necessary support," the Consul said.

The Consul noted that return operations have been ongoing since mid-2024 via buses coordinated by the Defense Industries System, in cooperation with the Sudanese Embassy, the Consulate in Aswan, and Egyptian authorities. He added that more than 410,000 Sudanese have returned so far through the land ports of Argeen and Ashkeit, including 100,000 via the Defense Industries System, with 20 train convoys conducted to date.

Several attendees praised the smooth and safe return process, underscoring Egypt's pivotal role and the efforts of the Sudanese Defense Industries System and the Consulate in Aswan.

The meeting also honored Egyptian and Sudanese media professionals who contributed to the coverage of the voluntary return operations.