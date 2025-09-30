Liberia: Turning Liberia's Drug Ernergency Lnto a National Recovery Movernent

analysis

Last week, in my piece titled "Confronting Liberia's Youth Drug Crisis," I issued a critical, necessary warning that our nation is sitting on a keg of gunpowder.

The drug epidemic devastating our young people--an epidemic fueled by cheap, accessible substances--is far more than a passing social issue. It is a fundamental national emergency, a direct threat to the stability and security of the Republic, and a profound challenge to our collective moral conscience. I have found myself aligned with prominent religious leaders, such as Bishop Samuel Quire of the United Methodist Church, who rightly cautioned that an unchecked surge in youth addiction could eventually lead to political destabilization or even civil unrest.

Some observers quickly dismissed such warnings as alarmist rhetoric. But after decades spent serving as a traditional leader, diplomat, and a public policy specialist --working within Liberia and across international borders--I can state with certainty that this is not alarmism. This is hard-won realism. We have seen the patterns of decay and breakdown in other nations, and we cannot afford to look away now.

It is time to pivot from dire warnings to decisive action. We must act immediately, and more importantly, we must act strategically, grounding our response in successful models from countries that have effectively confronted similar crises. Liberia is not the first nation forced to watch its youth slide into the grip of drug dependency. But we possess the moral and cultural capital to be among the nations that swiftly and fundamentally reverse the trend--and we must execute this reversal with dignity, compassion, and unwavering courage.

lrnplernenting a Strategic Recovery Plan

What has stalled our national response thus far is not a lack of public awareness, but a critical deficit in coordination, sustained resources, and national resolve. President Boakai's declaration of a national emergency in April 2024 was an absolutely critical first step--it formally elevated the issue. But as I argued last week, a declaration that isn't immediately followed by the establishment of comprehensive infrastructure and dedicated funding is akin to pulling a fire alarm and then realizing there are no fire trucks or trained firefighters to respond.

We have seen the failures of fragmented, under-resourced approaches. Now, we must implement what is known to work. Below is a detailed, six-point strategic plan, adapted from globally successful models for the unique cultural and logistical context of Liberia:

l. Establish Decentralized, Cornrnunity-Based Rehabilitation and Recovery Centers

The most glaring gap in our current strategy is the lack of accessible treatment infrastructure. We cannot expect thousands of struggling youths to find help in a handful of distant, easily overwhelmed national facilities.

We must look to successful decentralized models, such as those used in Kenya, where community-run rehabilitation centers place recovery services exactly where the people live. These centers are more than just medical detox units; they are holistic engines of change that provide peer counseling, life skills training, vocational coaching, and crucial long-term follow-up support. Our immediate goal must be to establish a minimum of one fully functional, well-resourced center in every county. These centers should be supported by rapid-response mobile outreach units capable of serving hard-to-reach rural communities.

Funding must be guaranteed and diversified through a strategic mix of dedicated government allocation, transparently managed international development aid, and robust private-sector philanthropy and donations. Crucially, these centers must integrate the unique strengths of our society, ensuring faith-based and traditional leaders are involved in the daily delivery and cultural mediation of services, not just in consultative meetings. The centers' success will be measured not by the number of people who enter, but by the number who successfully re-enter society.

2. Launch a National, Mandatory Drug Prevention and Life Skills Curriculurn

The best way to combat addiction is to prevent it from taking root. We must inoculate our children against this threat by addressing the root causes: trauma, ignorance, and lack of opportunity.

Iceland provides a powerful case study. Once facing some of the highest rates of teen substance abuse in Europe, the country dramatically reversed this trend by implementing a national, evidence-based school program. This initiative didn't just teach facts about drugs; it focused heavily on building self-esteem, increasing time spent in supervised extracurricular activities, and strengthening the bond between parents and children.

This strategy must be immediately adopted. Our Ministry of Education must introduce mandatory, standardized drug awareness modules across all grades, supplemented by mental health education and trauma-informed teaching methods.

This curriculum must be integrated into our national syllabus, and a mass training program must be launched to ensure every teacher is equipped not just as an instructor, but as a first responder and mentor in this national effort.

Furthermore, government must partner with youth-focused NGOs to fund widespread, safe after-school programs--providing the structured engagement that studies show is essential to preventing drug use.

3. Strengthen Law Enforcernent with lntelligence, Trust, and lnter-Agency Cooperation

Our response cannot rely on brute force arrests that simply fill jails; it must be strategic, targeted, and focused on dismantling the supply lines and cartels responsible for exploiting our youth.

Ghana's Narcotics Control Commission has successfully employed intelligence-led policing--using sophisticated data and community-sourced information--to effectively target major traffickers and dismantle organized urban drug hubs. Their success highlights that effectiveness depends not on mass arrests, but on precision and, crucially, community trust.

The Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) requires urgent, comprehensive resourcing for modern equipment, advanced professional training, and the development of a dedicated community outreach capacity. We must transition the DEA's focus from punitive action against users to strategic action against suppliers. Furthermore, our national security effort to combat trafficking must be regional.

We must strengthen border surveillance through robust partnerships and information-sharing agreements, starting immediately with our neighbors through ECOWAS and the Mano River Union. Securing our borders means disrupting the movement of narcotics before they even reach our communities.

4. Center Econornic Reintegration and Livelihood in the Recovery Model

Recovery from addiction is not sustainable without a pathway to a meaningful, economically productive life. A person who is clean but jobless is a person on a highway back to relapse. The Nigerian National Directorate of Employment, through various initiatives, has created programs that help recovering addicts transition into viable microenterprises through small grants, apprenticeships, and vocational training. The key insight is that recovery is fundamentally about restoring purpose and dignity.

We must treat job creation for recovering addicts as a foundational part of the rehabilitation process. We must explicitly tie our recovery efforts to existing government initiatives, specifically leveraging the Ministry of Youth and Sports' employment programs and Liberia's emerging strategies for the agricultural and digital economies. This means creating dedicated apprenticeship slots in high-demand sectors like construction, farming, and technology for graduates of the recovery centers.

We must empower young people with not just clean blood, but with marketable skills, restored purpose, and the capacity to contribute to Liberia's growth.

5. Mobilize and Equip Traditional and Religious Leaders as Frontline Responders

Liberia is a nation deeply anchored in tradition and faith. Our social capital in this crisis is immense, and we have not fully deployed it. Our traditional culture inherently rejects the chaos and destruction caused by drug abuse. Our elders are not mere spectators; they are custodians of social order and powerful guides for the youth. Across the continent, nations like Sierra Leone have successfully integrated traditional healing and mentorship into their recovery frameworks.

We must move beyond simply acknowledging their importance. We must formalize the role of chiefs, elders, imams, and pastors in the national prevention framework.

This involves developing a systematic program to train them to recognize the early signs of addiction, provide appropriate cultural-first responses, conduct early intervention, and make professional referrals to treatment centers. As leaders, we must be equipped with the knowledge and resources to act decisively in our communities, not simply offer prayers in isolation.

6. Center the Voices of Youth by Forrning a National Recovery Corps

The most powerful agents of change in any addiction crisis are those who have lived through it. We must shift the perception of our affected youth from being "the problem" to being "the solution." Any national strategy developed without the input of the people it is meant to serve is bound to fail. Our young people are desperate for help, yearning for educational opportunities, employment, and emotional healing.

I propose the immediate formation of a Youth Drug Recovery Corps--a fully-funded, national volunteer and employment program. This Corps would recruit and train young Liberians, especially former addicts who are now in sustained recovery, to serve as peer mentors, community outreach workers, and treatment navigators. Empowering them gives them purpose, and their testimony provides the most resonant, credible voice of all: "Recovery is possible, and you are not alone." This platform will ensure that the national strategy remains responsive, flexible, and fundamentally empathetic.

The Choice is Ours

We stand at a critical juncture. We have a defining choice to make to either continue to treat this crisis as a temporary inconvenience--a fleeting headline that fades as the news cycle moves on--or we treat it as the foundational, defining issue of our generation. If we fail to act now--to invest smartly, boldly, and locally--we risk losing an entire generation of Liberians, not just to the effects of drugs, but to the deeper, more corrosive epidemic of despair and hopelessness. But if we dedicate the necessary resources and political will to this six-point strategy, we possess the power to fundamentally rewrite the future of our nation.

Our young people are not disposable casualties. They are not criminals to be cast away. They are the future farmers, teachers, builders, and leaders of Liberia--full of untapped promise, potential, and purpose. We owe them more than pity and prayers. We owe them a robust, executable plan.

Let us move decisively from confrontation to construction--from national despair to national recovery. Let Liberia lead--not in suffering, but in solutions.

About the author: Chief Williarn Deah Deiyan Towah, Ph.D.

Traditional Leader | Diplornat | Accountant| Developrnent Policy Expert