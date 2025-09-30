Namibia: Celebrate Cultural Identity While Embracing Innovation, Entrepreneurship - Professor Kiangi

30 September 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Triumphant College officially launched its 2025 Entrepreneurship and Cultural Festival on Monday under the theme 'Future Meets Commerce: Fostering Innovation and Heritage'.

Speaking at the opening ceremony professor Geoffrey Kiangi, rector of Triumphant College, said the event aims to celebrate cultural identity while inspiring students to embrace innovation and entrepreneurial thinking.

He encouraged students to find a balance between tradition and the challenges of the modern world. He emphasised the importance of responding to issues such as climate change, digital entrepreneurship, and national unity.

"We must blend our traditions with modern challenges whether it is climate change, entrepreneurship in the digital era, or fostering unity in a diverse nation," Kiangi stated.

Also at the event, renowned Namibian visual artist, sculptor and musician, Ndasuunje 'Papa' Shikongeni spoke about the value of cultural heritage.

"Cultural heritage is the backbone of our Namibian identity. It reminds us of where we come from, strengthens our sense of belonging, and unites our diverse communities," Shikongeni said.

He urged students not to turn away from their roots, but instead to embrace their culture and use it as a foundation for growth and creativity.

"Don't turn away from your culture. Embrace it. Make it part of your life, and continue to build on it," he encouraged.

Shikongeni concluded with a message for the youth: "Young Namibians, listen carefully. Culture is both a source of pride and a foundation for innovation."

