Namibia: The Lodox Machine Will Ensure Timely Access to Healthcare Services - Health Minister

The Motor Vehicle Accident (MVA) Fund on Monday donated Namibia's first Lodox full-body X-ray machine to the Ministry of Health and Social Services.

The machine is valued at over N$13 million and was installed at Katutura Intermediate Hospital's emergency unit.

Health minister Esperance Luvindao, during the handover ceremony, described the machine as revolutionary, saying it can provide a full body scan in just 13 seconds, enabling doctors to quickly identify fractures, internal injuries and foreign objects.

She added that the technology will speed up diagnosis, leading to better patient outcomes and strengthening the health system's response to trauma and emergencies.

"Imagine a strip of light moving quickly down the body, capturing a complete picture in one swift motion. The digital output means no more waiting for films to develop, the images are instantly available on computer screens, facilitating quick communication and collaboration among doctors and specialists,"Luvindao said.

The minister said traditional X-rays can be time consuming and may have negative consequences for patients.

"Traditional machines are valuable, however, they require time and multiple images and may expose patients to higher doses of radiation," she said.

Luvindao said the contribution supports national health goals, including achieving Vision 2030's goal for a healthy and productive population.

It also aligns with policies promoting affordable healthcare, universal health coverage, and modern technologies, she said.

"The hospital's emergency care department stands as a beacon of hope for countless Namibians facing medical crises. Now, armed with the Lodox machine, this beacon shines even brighter," said Luvindao.

She urged healthcare workers to use the machine with responsibility and to advance policies and programmes that guide the health sector towards excellence.

Katutura Intermediate Hospital, the national referral centre for urgent and life-threatening cases from regional hospitals, admits over 90% of referred patients. Its emergency unit handles about 4 600 patients monthly and roughly 150 daily.

MVA Fund chief executive Rosalia Martins-Hausiku said the machine reduces the risk of missed fractures and hidden internal injuries, enhancing emergency response capacity and life-saving interventions.

"It symbolises care, compassion and quality outcomes in healthcare," she said.

Martins-Hausiku said donating the machine aligns with the country's national development agenda which calls for the expansion of healthcare provision.

It also supports president Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah's call for leaders to use and strengthen state facilities, she said.

She called on the nation to own, protect and support the machine to ensure its sustainability for future generations.