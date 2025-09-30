Namibia: Dynamo Fires Galaxy Into Next Round

Namibian defensive midfielder Dynamo Fredericks scored a crucial goal to guide Botswana's Jwaneng Galaxy FC to the second round of the CAF Confederation's Cup.

Fredericks scored in the 75th minute as Galaxy overcame a 1-0 defeat in the first leg against Malawi's Mighty Wanderers, before going on to win the penalty shoot-out 7-6 at Obed Itani Chilume Stadium in Botswana.

Reflecting on the performance, Fredericks acknowledges it was a tough challenge.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"We had to work hard for the result, especially after losing our away game. The will to win, the character and the resilience we showed paid off in the 75th minute. I'm happy we are into the next round. We know what it takes to be there, and we'll continue where we left off."

Jwaneng Galaxy FC will now face Zambia's Zesco United FC in the second round. Looking ahead, the Namibian player emphasises the team's focus.

"We're going to face a tougher opponent in the next round. Since we played away in the first game, our main focus will be on keeping a clean sheet and improving our finishing. Taking our chances will be key."

When asked what the coach told the players before the important second leg, he shared a motivational message that inspired the team.

"Coach told us that 'No one enters here except us,' meaning talent alone won't win games. It takes hard work, dedication, determination, commitment and resilience. That's what pushed us through," he says.

On the atmosphere within the squad, he expresses confidence in Galaxy's unity this season.

"The spirit in the team is strong. Everyone is ready to compete, not only in the league but also in the CAF Confederation Cup."

NAMIBIANS ABROAD

Deon Hotto was an unused substitute as Orlando Pirates FC demolished Lioli FC 7-0 on aggregate, winning 4-0 in the second leg of the CAF Champions League preliminary round one.

Pirates will now face the winner between Saint-Eloi Lupopo (DR Congo) and Al-Merreikh (Sudan).

Ivan Kamberipa's Gaborone United FC bowed out of the CAF Champions League preliminary round one after a 1-1 second-leg draw, losing 2-1 on aggregate against Tanzanian giants Simba FC. Kamberipa played the full game and received a yellow card in the 86th minute.

Aprocius Petrus' Al Hilal FC (Sudan) defeated Jamus FC (South Sudan) 1-0 in the second leg following a 0-0 first leg draw, advancing to the CAF Champions League second preliminary round. They will now face Kenya Police FC.

Peter Shalulile came on in the 83rd minute to replace Rayners as Mamelodi Sundowns FC defeated Richards Bay FC 4-1, to climb to the top of the South African Premiership table with 21 points after 10 games.

Joslin Kamatuka started for Durban City FC in their 3-1 victory over Magesi FC, moving the newly-promoted side into third position with 15 points after 10 games.

Bethuel Muzeu was in the starting lineup as Black Leopards FC suffered a 1-0 defeat to Leicesterford City FC in the NationalFirst Division. Leopards are still searching for their first win of the season, sitting bottom of the log on two points after four matches.

Prins Tjiueza remained sidelined with a knee injury as Cape Town FC lost 1-0 to Milford FC, leaving them 14th and winless after five games.

Sisqo Haraseb's Mochudi Centre Chiefs FC missed the chance to go top of the Botswana Premier League after being held 2-2 by Matebele FC. Haraseb played the full game as Chiefs stayed second with 13 points after seven matches, just one point behind Marcel Papama's Township Rollers FC on 14 points.

Namibian winger Rewaldo Prins (22) has been officially unveiled by Libyan Premier League side Al-Afreeki SC as their new signing. He joins from South African club Marumo Gallants FC and is represented by Fifa agent Hafeez Alagori.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Kennedy Amutenya's Jeddah FC suffered their first defeat of the season, losing 4-1 to Al-Jabalain FC in the Saudi First Division. Amutenya played the full game but was unlucky to score an own goal in the 42nd minute. Jeddah are lying sixth on the log with six points after three matches.

Petrus Shitembi scored in the 75th minute as Kuching City FC defeated Imigresen FC 4-0 in the Malaysian Premier League. The win lifted Kuching City into fourth place with 10 points after four games, though they remain eight points behind the leaders.

Romeo Kasume's Liria Prizren FC secured a much-needed 3-1 win against Istogu FC in the Kosovo First Division, climbing to eighth position with 15 points after nine games. Uetuuru Kambato remains sidelined.

Tjipe Karuuombe's Gonio FC in Georgia's 2nd Division extended their winless run to 11 matches after a 3-1 defeat. They sit in the relegation zone with 24 points from 25 games - second from bottom and seven points adrift of safety.