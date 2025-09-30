Namibia: NFA Says 'At Least' N$18 Million Needed for Smooth Season

The Namibia Football Association (NFA) says it needs at least N$18 million to run the new football season smoothly, after the government pledged N$10 million for the 2025/26 season.

This was done through the Ministry of Education, Innovation, Youth, Sport, Arts, and Culture.

NFA spokesperson Isack Hamata, however, says more money is urgently needed to smoothly run a hindrance-free league.

"Based on these engagements, N$10 million was pledged, and engagements are continuing behind closed doors for additional capital."

Hamata says in the past football seasons, the NFA received N$18 million.

"It's going to be difficult to stay at N$10 million. We need at least N$18 million or more, and yes, engagements will continue, and in due course, I will inform you that not far from now, the NFA will be able to come to the nation and say this is where we stand with our football season once those negotiations with other partners are also concluded," he says.

He has thanked the government for coming on board as well as sport minister Sanet Steenkamp and deputy sport minister Dino Ballotti.

"It is larger than a football match on the pitch. From a social, economic and political point of view, we must have football in the country," Hamata says.

"I must say it has not been easy. The leadership and NFA president Robert Shimooshili was going up and down, meeting several ministers and executive directors. As a result of those meetings, we thank the president and the political leadership of this country for understanding the direction that football must take, and that N$10 million will really come in handy," he says.

"Realistically, you would need N$50 million to ensure that you run a proper league, single-header, making sure that you have good recuperation of players after their matches, and you pay for medical facilities and ambulances. You also pay the referees, their travel and their accommodation. So, N$50 million and more will really do."

Hamata says many have misunderstood or misinterpreted the words interference and intervention.

"There is a stark difference between the two. It is intervention that helps 480 players, their families and vendors using football matches to make a living."

Hamata says national team coaches and selectors are now able to see which players perform their A-game without any other hindrances.

"They can select for the national team, and for us, spectators, that entertainment value is very high when players bring their A-game on Saturdays and Sundays."

Ballotti during his ministerial statement on Thursday told parliamentarians the government has made N$10 million available for the league.

"As a nation we are reminded that even our strongest corporate partners operate in a global environment shaped by external economic realities which are beyond our control," he said.

He highlighted that Debmarine has invested about N$49 million in the premiership over the past three years, and over N$112 million in sport over the last seven years.

However, the company now finds itself in an unfavourable position and is unable to continue the sponsorship.