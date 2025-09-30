Namibia: MPSH Take Home First Hardap Governor's Cup

30 September 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

The inaugural Riaan Mcnab Hardap Governor's Cup concluded in spectacular fashion over the weekend at Rehoboth Stadium, with MPSH from Windhoek emerging as champions in a riveting tournament that captured the spirit of football and community.

According to a press release issued by tournament organiser Rhuuksie //Garoeb, the tournament, themed 'Football against Gender-Based Violence, Violence against Children, and Substance Abuse' saw 36 teams competing fiercely from on 27 and 28 September.

The final match was a tense showdown between MPSH and Tuk-Tuk, both from Windhoek, after a gruelling knockout stage.

The match ended in a goalless draw, leading to a nail-biting penalty shootout.

MPSH held their nerve and triumphed 4-3 in the lottery of penalties, securing their first-ever tournament victory.

In the quarter-finals, MPSH edged out Mighty Pirates (Groot Aub) 4-2 on penalties after a 1-1 draw. Tuk-Tuk defeated !Go tsi !Go 4-3 on penalties following a goalless match. In the semi-finals, MPSH defeated Rehoboth FC 3-1, and Tuk-Tuk beat Omandindi 2-1.

The tournament, sponsored by Oudrewman Betting, Chico Namibia, and the Stina Youth Growth Foundation, awarded generous prizes with the champions (MPSH) getting N$25 000, a floating trophy, and 20 gold medals.

The runners-up (Tuk-Tuk) took home N$12 500 and 20 silver medals. Semi-finalists Omandindi FC and Rehoboth FC each received N$6 250.

Individual awards included for the best player, Ndjraeree Maharero, winning N$1 000 and a trophy, as well as for the best goalkeeper, Erastus Mulundi, also winning N$1 000 and a trophy.

//Garoeb says the tournament not only showcased top-level football, but also emphasised vital social messages against gender-based violence, violence against children, and substance abuse, fostering community awareness and engagement.

He says the organisers extend their gratitude to all participating teams, supporters, sponsors, officials, and volunteers who made the inaugural event a success.

"We look forward to building on this momentum for future editions," //Garoeb says.

