Uganda: Cancer Agency Donates 100 Breast Prostheses

30 September 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Sirajje Kiberu

Kampala -- A Mulago-based Cancer Aid Organisation, in collaboration with the Tukundane Women Group, today donated 100 breast prostheses to the Uganda Cancer Institute (UCI), aiming to support women who have undergone mastectomies and cannot afford prosthetic pads.

Founded in 2009, the Cancer Aid Organisation focuses on raising awareness about cancer, promoting early detection, providing counselling, and supporting patients.

Since 2016, it has been producing affordable breast prostheses to help women in rural and low-income communities regain confidence and a sense of self after surgery.

This year's donation was made possible through fundraising efforts led by the Tukundane Women Group, who have also been active in community sensitisation on non-communicable diseases.

Dr Victoria Walusansa, head of the Breast Service at UCI, praised the donation, describing it as a vital contribution to patient care.

"We received friends of breast cancer from the Tukundane group, who donated 100 locally made breast prostheses. These well-wishers have filled a gap that we, as a cancer institute, cannot always address because most of our funding goes toward treatment," Dr. Walusansa said.

She highlighted the psychological impact of breast loss, noting the importance of helping survivors maintain their dignity and appearance after surgery.

"These small things mean a lot. They improve confidence, reduce stigma, and encourage more women to accept life-saving breast surgeries, which some initially reject due to fear of losing their identity."

Dr. Walusansa also emphasised that younger patients are particularly vulnerable to the emotional and social effects of disfigurement, making such donations even more impactful.

Among those present was breast cancer survivor Simusanyukira Sarah, who shared her emotional journey after being diagnosed.

"Personally, and other women too, we used to fear losing our breasts, thinking we would lose our standing in the community. But several times, the nurses came to encourage us. So we came to say: if it's life-saving, let it be cut off. What matters is that we live," she said.

Sarah's testimony highlighted the deep cultural and emotional barriers many women face when undergoing cancer treatment and the crucial role of support from organisations and healthcare providers.

The Uganda Cancer Institute expressed gratitude for the partnership and called for continued collaboration to ensure more survivors benefit from both medical treatment and emotional support.

The Cancer Aid Organisation and Tukundane Women Group reaffirmed their commitment to expanding the program to reach more regions across Uganda.

