Uganda: Rotarians in Hoima Plant 2,500 Trees for Environmental Conservation

Hoima Kitara rotarians in partnership with Nansana Rotary club and Hoima city have embarked on tree planting in Hoima city in a bid to promote environmental conservation for green environment and climatic change.

The move comes at a time when several economic activities like massive charcoal burning, extensive agriculture, oil and exploration take place within the region, leaving many vegetation depleted hence leading to harsh climatic change.

Catherine Murungi, the president of Hoima Kitara rotary club said that they thought it wise to have such a significant move to restore the depleted areas.

She said that they are looking forward to planting two thousand five hundred trees across different public service facilities like schools and health facilities of Hoima.

Duhaga secondary school and Karongo health center three are some of the facilities that started last afternoon.

Others shall be planted along the streets of the city. She added

Murungi said that they chose those facilities since they are gazetted places which can provide conducive and favorable growing for the planted trees.

"We have planted so many trees around the city but people have been destroying them and so they could not grow. Now we thought it wise to choose these gazetted places since they don't even have animals that will destroy them". She said

It is out of this background that she urged the public to be ambassadors to protect the planted trees since they are for the benefit of every individual.

However, they are planting only none fruit tree species including Agrovelia, prooner and amalia.

Tree planting project supplement on other maternal health projects which the club implements.

Fred Mukasa, the president of Nansana Rotary club was impressed with the initiative, saying the project will help to promote a conducive environment.

However, he said that they aim at planting ten thousand five hundred tree seedlings in Hoima.

Robert Kanusu, the deputy RCC Hoima East Division, called upon the communities to embrace tree planting to ensure environmental conservation.

He attributed climatic change to increasing population with the majority depending on wood fuels but communities destroying tree covers for other purposes.

"Tree planting is very key in managing our ecology and environmental conservation. Everyone has to embrace this". He urged

Brian Kaboyo, the city Mayor, was also impressed with the project, saying that they will continue promoting the collaborative efforts to ensure environmental conservation.

"Environmental conservation is key; it's a very good factor of production and so without promoting it nothing can do well". He said

Kaboyo however called for the continuous need to involve young people into environmental conservation programs.