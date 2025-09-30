Uganda Among First 10 Countries to Receive HIV Prevention Drug Lenacapavir

30 September 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Henry Mugenyi

Uganda is set to become one of the first ten countries in the world to receive lenacapavir, a groundbreaking HIV prevention drug introduced by the United States government through the President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR).

Developed by US-based Gilead Sciences, lenacapavir is administered twice a year and has demonstrated over 99% effectiveness in preventing HIV infection during clinical trials, making it one of the most promising tools in the fight against HIV/AIDS.

The Ugandan Ministry of Health, in partnership with the U.S. government, plans to roll out the drug beginning in 2026, prioritizing individuals at high risk of infection, including young women, pregnant and breastfeeding mothers, and key populations.

"This is a breakthrough in HIV prevention," said U.S. Ambassador William W. Popp.

"Uganda's early access to lenacapavir reflects strong health cooperation between our two countries and our shared commitment to ending HIV as a public threat."

To ensure long-term affordability, the U.S. government and the Global Fund are co-financing an advanced market commitment to make the drug available to up to two million people by 2028 across high-burden countries.

Gilead has also agreed to provide the drug at cost and share its patent with generic manufacturers to accelerate widespread distribution.

The Ministry of Health says it will soon begin work on a national rollout strategy in preparation for the drug's introduction.

If successfully implemented, lenacapavir could significantly reduce new HIV infections in Uganda, bringing the country closer to achieving epidemic control.

