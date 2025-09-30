Uganda: Moroto Hospital Launches Outreach to Restore Public Confidence

Moroto Regional Referral Hospital is building bridges between its staff and the surrounding communities through a groundbreaking community dialogue, known locally as the baraza.

The initiative, spearheaded by Hospital Director Dr. Stephen Pande, is being praised for its transparency, inclusivity, and its role in reshaping the hospital's relationship with the people of Karamoja.

Held every three months in the hospital compound under an open sky, the baraza brings together residents from districts across the region.

The forums provide a platform for community members to directly ask questions, air grievances, and engage in open dialogue with hospital staff--something that was unimaginable just a few years ago.

"This initiative has brought the hospital and community closer," said Hajji Akida Lokure, Campswahili Chini LC1 Chairperson who also doubles as the District Khadi for the Moslem community of Moroto. "We feel heard, and for the first time, we understand what is happening inside our referral hospital."

Among the strongest supporters of the initiative is the Sub County Chairperson of Rupa, who hailed the baraza for creating tangible results.

"I am very happy with the baraza. The referral hospital has really served the people," he said. "Because of this engagement, we have already received two ambulances from the Ministry of Health. This is a big step forward."

Faith leaders have also lent their voices to the praise. Bishop Robert Olupot described the initiative as a national model.

"The baraza is a very good initiative that should be scaled up across the country, including at Mulago National Referral Hospital," said the bishop.

For residents who have directly benefited from the hospital's services, the changes are clear. Teko Godfrey, a resident of Nakapelimen Cell in Moroto Municipality, recently received emergency care after a serious motorbike accident.

"The hospital has really improved," he said. "The emergency services work 24 hours, and I was attended to immediately after I arrived. That wasn't the case before."

The transformation is particularly notable given the hospital's troubled past. In 2021, tensions between the facility and the community reached a boiling point. Some hospital staff reported being attacked by armed individuals during night shifts.

Fear among senior personnel was so high that several former directors opted to commute from districts outside Karamoja rather than stay on hospital grounds.

Community frustrations at the time centered around allegations of poor service delivery, tribalism, and neglect of patients. The situation escalated in 2024 following the death of a mother during a cesarean section. Though the cause--postpartum hemorrhage--is a known complication in childbirth, years of strained relations led to heightened emotions and further eroded public trust.

Recognizing the urgent need to restore confidence, Dr. Pande is working closely with the Ministry of Health officials to implement the baraza model and strengthen communication strategies within the hospital.

"We cannot provide quality healthcare in isolation," said Dr. Pande. "Engaging the community helps us understand their needs and concerns while also educating them on the challenges we face. It's a two-way street."

The results have been promising. Community members now have a direct line to hospital management. Complaints are addressed in real time, and feedback is used to improve service delivery. In turn, hospital staff say they feel safer and more appreciated.

Dr. Pande's leadership and commitment to transparency have not gone unnoticed. The Ministry of Health has lauded Moroto Regional Referral Hospital's efforts as a model for community engagement in public healthcare.

As Karamoja continues to face socio-economic and health challenges, the success of the baraza offers a glimmer of hope that trust, once lost, can be rebuilt--with the right approach.