Zimbabwe: First Lady Salutes Rangers As Pillars of Zimbabwe's Natural Heritage

Wildlife Ambassador, First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa, has paid glowing tribute to Zimbabwe's wildlife rangers, hailing them as the nation's finest guardians of natural heritage whose courage, dedication, bravery and devotion safeguard the country's priceless treasures.

Dr Mnangagwa emphasised that beyond their commitment to protecting wildlife, the rangers' tireless service enhanced Zimbabwe's stature as a prominent tourism destination, anchored by its wildlife heritage and associated habitats and continues to draw admiration from across the globe.

The Wildlife Ambassador made the remarks at the belated World Rangers Day commemorations held at Chinhoyi Caves last Monday, under the theme "Rangers, Powering Transformative Conservation," highlighting the role of rangers as both protectors of wildlife and leaders in shaping the future of conservation.

The commemorations, observed globally on July 31 each year, are dedicated to honouring the courage of rangers and their critical role in conserving biodiversity. For countries like Zimbabwe, blessed with rich and diverse wildlife, this day holds special meaning.

Dr Mnangagwa began the programme with a tour of exhibition stands mounted by various conservation stakeholders, acknowledging their collective efforts in environmental stewardship.

During the tour, the Environment Patron also urged the Environmental Management Agency to take a leading role in preventing veld fires, which continue to devastate the nation.

Rangers showcased impeccable discipline and professionalism through flawless drills that captivated the guests.

The dignified displays culminated in a guard of honour, where Environment, Climate and Wildlife Minister Dr Evelyn Ndlovu took the salute.

In her keynote address, Dr Mnangagwa praised the rangers' resilience in the face of daunting conditions, describing them as selfless custodians of the nation's future and an enduring source of pride for Zimbabwe.

"This is your day and I would like to assure you that I greatly value your work and the challenges you endure every day to protect not only Zimbabwe's wildlife heritage but also the world's. Some of the species you safeguard are migratory and transboundary in nature.

"You patrol daily without any guarantee of returning to your families, facing risks that range from dangerous animals to armed and dangerous criminals. Thank you for your commitment," she said.

Wildlife Ambassador commended the rangers for maintaining professionalism despite these extreme risks, reminding guests that they risk their lives every day without certainty of coming home.

"You are without doubt Zimbabwe's finest men and women, and we are all proud to celebrate this day with you," she said.

"The security of the country's wildlife resources rests in your hands. You are the first line of defence, and only a few people are entrusted with such a great responsibility.

"Be assured that the nation values and appreciates the work that you do."

Dr Mnangagwa urged them to embrace modern technology, including artificial intelligence, to improve monitoring of animal movements, predict disasters and combat wildlife crime.

"I also call upon all stakeholders, including institutions of higher learning and software developers, to work with our wildlife conservation partners in developing software for crime detection, animal population monitoring, and protection.

"It is time to shift from outdated methods to more modern approaches for efficient conservation.

"Distinguished guests, ladies and gentlemen, I believe it is impossible to have sustainable wildlife conservation without the involvement and consent of local communities," she said.

The First Lady said that beyond safeguarding Zimbabwe's wildlife heritage, the rangers' work also strengthens the country's reputation as a prime global tourism destination.

"It is no secret that Zimbabwe is a prominent tourism destination, with our wildlife heritage and associated habitats as the main attraction. It is our duty to protect them," she said.

The Wildlife Ambassador also stressed the importance of empowering communities through participation in wildlife management programmes such as CAMPFIRE, which both promotes conservation and improves livelihoods.

Dr Mnangagwa highlighted the wide range of responsibilities expected of rangers from handling dangerous snakes like cobras, fighting wildfires, and arresting armed poachers, to rescuing drowning people, teaching in schools, preventing human-wildlife conflict, and protecting clients during safari tours.

"It is imperative to empower local communities through collaboration in wildlife conservation, designating local councils as appropriate authorities in management programmes like CAMPFIRE.

"Communities, using their indigenous knowledge, must lead the way in environmental stewardship. They should not be left behind in conservation efforts. To our brave men and women at the forefront of wildlife protection, congratulations on this day," she said.

Dr Mnangagwa also said the gathering was not only about drills but also about cultural teachings that link totems with wildlife.

"Respecting our totems means protecting the animals they represent, ensuring their survival and safeguarding our cultural heritage for future generations.

"To the schoolchildren present, you are the guardians of tomorrow. Learn the ways of our animals, value their presence and carry forward the duty to protect them," she said.

The Wildlife Ambassador also thanked the United Arab Emirates for its partnership in wildlife conservation.

"By placing your full support in this cause, you have become true friends of Zimparks. Alone, we cannot achieve much. We sincerely appreciate your partnership and the good work you are doing," she said.

This came as UAE Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Dr Jassim Al Qasimi, donated a consignment of items, including over 200 bicycles for rangers, school furniture for Victoria Falls schools, 350 sets of desks and chairs, whiteboards, 10 boreholes for water provision, and television sets.

"We are committed to supporting our brothers and sisters in Zimbabwe in the education sector, health, and wildlife," he said.

Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority Director General, Professor Edson Gandiwa, explained that the commemorations were delayed due to Zimbabwe's successful hosting of the Ramsar COP 15 in July, which reaffirmed the nation's collective responsibility to preserve biodiversity.

Prof Gandiwa said Zimparks is investing in ranger welfare by improving training, equipment, and mental health support, while also running a junior ranger programme to encourage local stewardship in conservation.

"To every ranger, past and present, I say this: your sacrifice is not forgotten, nor will it ever be. Your valour is not invisible. You are the heartbeat of conservation, and we applaud you. Your commitment is truly inspiring.

"Rangers, let us recommit ourselves today to supporting all our work. As Zimparks, we pledge to support you with the resources you need," he said.

Prof Gandiwa also acknowledged Zimbabwe's innovative conservation partnerships, paying tribute to his predecessor, Dr Fulton Mangwanya, for advancing this agenda.

He further saluted Dr Mnangagwa for officially commissioning the Ranger Memorial at Zimparks Head Office on 22 September 2025, in honour of fallen rangers, saying it demonstrates how sincerely rangers are valued.

"Your unwavering commitment to conservation has inspired a generation of custodians to take pride in our natural heritage. Your Excellency, your work has elevated the profile of our conservation sector," he said.

Environment, Climate and Wildlife Minister Dr Evelyn Ndlovu reaffirmed Government's commitment to conservation.

"Through our ministry, we are strengthening ranger capacity through training, technology, and improved working conditions, aligning national policies with global frameworks such as the Global Biodiversity Framework and the 30x30 Target.

"We champion Zimbabwe's voice at international platforms like CITES, where we advocate for sustainable use, community rights, and equitable financing of conservation. And we walk this path together with our communities," she said.

Minister Ndlovu also said Government is adopting innovative approaches to safeguard wildlife.

"We are embracing technology, artificial intelligence, and data-driven systems to enhance surveillance, predict threats, and improve decision-making," she said.

Permanent Secretary for Provincial Affairs and Devolution in Mashonaland West, Mr Josphat Jaji, who represented Minister Marian Chombo, commended the First Lady for her commitment to community empowerment, heritage protection, and support for rangers.

"Your presence here today reaffirms the nation's respect for our frontline conservation heroes. Mashonaland West plays a significant role in Zimbabwe's tourism, economy, and biodiversity protection," he said.

Mr Jaji also called for further investment in ranger welfare, capacity building, equipment provision, and recognition, stressing that the sustainability of protected areas depends on the strength and morale of those who defend them.

Outstanding rangers were honoured with awards presented by Dr Mnangagwa in categories including Outstanding Female Ranger, Best in Environmental Stewardship, Best in Community Engagement, and Long Service.