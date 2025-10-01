Zimbabwe: President Promotes 419 Prison Officers

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has promoted 419 officers in the Zimbabwe Prison and Correctional Services (ZPCS), reflecting his administration's commitment to gender equality and excellence.

Among those promoted are three Assistant Commissioners, five Chief Superintendents, 16 Superintendents, 70 Chief Correctional Officers and 325 Principal Correctional Officers.

The promotion is noteworthy not only for the numbers, but also for the gender representation it showcases, with 312 male and 107 female officers being elevated to higher positions.

The initiative aligns with the Government's policy promoting equal opportunities in the workplace and underscores the importance of inclusivity in leadership roles within the ZPCS.

The significance of this moment was further emphasised by ZPCS Commissioner General Moses Chihobvu, who has also promoted 1 669 non-commissioned officers, with the official conferment to occur at various establishments across the country at a date yet to be confirmed.

During a badge conferment ceremony held in Harare yesterday, ZPCS Deputy Commissioner-General Manetswa Christine Manhivi, who was speaking on behalf of Comm-Gen Chihobvu, said there was need for the officers to continue working hard.

"It is our hope that you will continue to purposely serve the organisation with goal-oriented mindsets, diligence, commitment and most importantly, with loyalty and patriotism to our country and Government leadership," said Comm-Gen Chihobvu.

He emphasised that the timing of these promotions coincided with the organisation's accelerated drive to meet its set goals, implying that the newly-promoted officers would face increased responsibilities that demanded renewed energy and effective strategies.

Further addressing the officers, Comm-Gen Chihobvu said officers have been promoted at a time when the organisation is on an accelerated drive to meet our set goals.

"This implies that you will all be overburdened with more responsibilities that require renewed energy and strategies for you to effectively perform new functions and roles as expected and required".

She urged them to lead by example, demonstrating strong leadership qualities and maintaining a zero-tolerance stance towards corruption and laziness.

"You must lead by example and ensure that there is zero tolerance for corruption and laziness so that you earn a model status," he said.

In addition to the call for integrity, Comm-Gen Chihobvu raised concerns about the impact of drug abuse on communities.

"Taking drugs continues to cause havoc in our communities by causing mental and physical health illnesses and social disorders and deaths."

Acknowledging the limited vacancies available during this year's promotion cycle, he encouraged those who were not successful to remain positive.

"Those who were not successful in this recent promotion exercise should not despair but remain positive and showcase unprecedented levels of allegiance to serve the nation".