Zimbabwe: Cabinet Approves Border Management Authority Bill

CABINET has approved the principles for the Zimbabwe Border Management Authority Bill, which seeks to streamline border operations, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere has said.

Addressing a post Cabinet media briefing in Harare yesterday, Dr Muswere said the proposed legislation seeks to establish a dedicated management authority tasked with enhancing the co-ordination, rationalisation and integration of the border management processes across the country. The Bill is designed to address the inefficiencies that have arisen from the current system, which involves multiple ministries, departments and agencies overseeing border entry and exit procedures.

Currently, the fragmented approach to border management has led to challenges such as delays and inconsistencies in processing, which have hampered trade and travel.

The new authority is expected to unify these efforts, making it easier for citizens and businesses to navigate cross-border activities.

"Cabinet considered and approved the Principles for the Zimbabwe Border Management Authority Bill as presented by the Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs," said Dr Muswere.

He said the Zimbabwe Border Management Authority Bill seeks to create a dedicated management authority for effective coordination, rationalisation

and integration of border management processes.

"The rationale is to address inefficiencies arising from the existence of a multiplicity of Ministries, Departments and Agencies all working on border entry and exit processes. The outcome of the Bill will be the creation of a specialised agency under a centrally co-ordinated authority," Dr Muswere said.