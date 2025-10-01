Zimbabwe: Cabinet Approves Border Management Authority Bill

1 October 2025
The Herald (Harare)
By Mukudzei Chingwere

CABINET has approved the principles for the Zimbabwe Border Management Authority Bill, which seeks to streamline border operations, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere has said.

Addressing a post Cabinet media briefing in Harare yesterday, Dr Muswere said the proposed legislation seeks to establish a dedicated management authority tasked with enhancing the co-ordination, rationalisation and integration of the border management processes across the country. The Bill is designed to address the inefficiencies that have arisen from the current system, which involves multiple ministries, departments and agencies overseeing border entry and exit procedures.

Currently, the fragmented approach to border management has led to challenges such as delays and inconsistencies in processing, which have hampered trade and travel.

The new authority is expected to unify these efforts, making it easier for citizens and businesses to navigate cross-border activities.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"Cabinet considered and approved the Principles for the Zimbabwe Border Management Authority Bill as presented by the Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs," said Dr Muswere.

He said the Zimbabwe Border Management Authority Bill seeks to create a dedicated management authority for effective coordination, rationalisation

and integration of border management processes.

"The rationale is to address inefficiencies arising from the existence of a multiplicity of Ministries, Departments and Agencies all working on border entry and exit processes. The outcome of the Bill will be the creation of a specialised agency under a centrally co-ordinated authority," Dr Muswere said.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.