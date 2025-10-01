Rwanda: Cimerwa's $190m Clinker Plant to Cut Imports, Save Rwanda Billions

1 October 2025
The New Times (Kigali)
By Emmanuel Ntirenganya

The clinker plant in which cement manufacturer CIMERWA is set to invest around $190 million (approx. Rwf275 billion), is expected to address the company's dependence on imports and save Rwanda an estimated $2.88 billion (approx. Rwf4 trillion) in foreign exchange in the next 25 years - once the plant starts production.

The announcement was made by CIMERWA Chief Executive Officer, Mangesh Kumar Verma recently, following the release of the company's unaudited financial results for the nine-month period ending June 30, 2025.

Verma said that the new factory is expected to begin operations within two years and produce around 60,000 tonnes of clinker - a key component in making cement - per month.

Apart from helping stabilise production costs, it will also position Rwanda as a net clinker exporter instead of importer, he indicated.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"Once our clinker plant will be operational, in the next 25 years, it is going to save forex outflow of around $2.88 billion," he said.

Under the unaudited financial results for the nine-month period ending June 30, CEIMERWA declared an interim dividend of Rwf14.5 billion, reflecting its strong financial performance. According to the results, the dividend payment is due October 18, 2025.

Its revenue surged by 50 per cent to Rwf109.17 billion, up from Rwf72.87 billion in the same period of 2024. This growth was largely driven by the acquisition of Musanze-based Prime Cement plant in July 2024.

Despite the revenue growth, profit before tax (PBT) dropped by 23 per cent to Rwf11.2 billion from Rwf14.6 billion. The decline was attributed to increased input costs and continued depreciation of the Rwandan Franc (Rwf).

Why local clinker production matters

Verma highlighted one of the major factors affecting profitability: the cost of clinker imports. Clinker is the primary raw material used in cement production, and CIMERWA currently imports about 30,000 tonnes per month, on which it spends between $3.7 million and $4 million, to supply its Musanze plant, he indicated.

"Our profit margin is also impacted because in our Musanze plant, we are using the imported clinker," Verma said.

"That is the reason we have decided to have our own clinkerisation plant in Musanze."

ALSO READ: Govt, Cimerwa partner to build Rwf270bn clinker factory in Musanze

With a monthly production of around 60,000 tonnes, the plant is projected to meet the company's local demand - estimated at around 45,000 tonnes per month - and export the surplus.

Meanwhile, he said that if the estimated limestone reserve - critical to clinker production - exceeds expectation, "we have kept the provision to add another line."

Verma underscored the financial impact of clinker in cement production, indicating that it accounts for about 70 per cent of its production costs - and up to 95 per cent if it is imported.

Regarding future outlook, CIMERWA stated it is advancing major expansion projects to meet rising demand, particularly from large-scale developments such as the New International Airport under construction in Bugesera.

The company is continuously updating its route-to-market strategies to tap into high-potential market segments while reinforcing its existing market presence.

With such strategic initiatives and a solid foundation in place, the firm expressed confidence in delivering stronger operational performance and improved financial results in the coming years.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.