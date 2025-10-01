Ethiopia: TPLF Vows Crackdown On Media It Says 'Fuels Division' in Tigray, Journalists Warn of Press Freedom Threat

Mekelle — The Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) has announced a "zero tolerance" stance against media outlets it accuses of fueling division and advancing what it described as the "enemies' agenda," sparking concern among journalists and media owners in the region.

The warning was delivered last week by Fetlewerk Gebregziabher, head of the TPLF Office, during a meeting with journalists in Mekelle. Without naming specific outlets or presenting evidence, Fetlewerk accused unnamed media of "calling for violence" and serving as the "mouthpiece of a group that betrayed." She claimed that both the party and the army had agreed to enforce the crackdown.

"Media in Tigray have been drawn into the internal party dispute," she said, blaming elites--scholars, politicians, and media personalities--for destabilizing unity. "You sometimes wonder if some of them are Tigrayans," she added, before concluding with a warning: "Zero tolerance from now on. We decided."

Private media leaders say the rhetoric amounts to an assault on press freedom. "The phrase 'zero tolerance' signifies an alarming assault on press freedom. It reflects a commitment to stifling journalism and silencing all media outlets except their own," said Abel Guesh, Editor-in-Chief of TBS. He added that journalists at his station are facing growing fear, blackmail, and denial of access to public events.

Bereket Mekonen, Media Director at Laza Tigrigna Media, echoed the concern, noting that the speech further complicates the work of independent journalists. "Independent reporting becomes far more difficult under such circumstances. The press should inform the public, not echo political lines," he said. While Laza has not faced formal censorship since the remarks, Bereket said its journalists are frequently targeted online. "Unity cannot be achieved by silencing independent media; it comes from dialogue, transparency, and trust."

Concerns over media freedom in Tigray are not new. In March 2023, Addis Standard reported on the mass resignation of several journalists from Dimtsi Woyane, a TPLF-owned broadcaster in Mekelle. The resignations were linked to restrictions on editorial independence, allegations of party-aligned newsroom leadership, and complaints that programs could be pulled at the discretion of party officials. Journalists also cited restrictions on their personal social media use as part of the censorship environment.