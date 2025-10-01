Angola Central Bank to Implement Improved Tools to Tackle Cyberattacks

Luanda — The National Bank of Angola (BNA) has said it is finalizing its cybersecurity regulatory framework to establish effective models for managing, supervising, and combating cyberattacks on financial institutions in the country.

Speaking on Tuesday at the opening of the 9th Banking Supervision Meeting of the Community of Portuguese-Speaking Countries (CPLP), Domingos Pedro, BNA Deputy Governor, said that the framework is almost complete.

Pedro said the framework aims to address the growing phenomenon of international cyberattacks, which Angola is also exposed to. He assured attendees that the framework will soon be shared with financial institutions and the public.

Pedro said the central bank is collaborating with financial institutions to enhance their internal security and information systems, recognizing that an attack on one institution raises prevention concerns for others.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Pedro recalled that Angola has implemented a series of reforms in recent years aligned with international best practices to increase confidence in the financial system.

He acknowledged that CPLP countries are at different stages of cybersecurity development and face different realities and challenges.

Regardless of their different levels of maturity, he said, cyber risk continues to present many common challenges that require continuous and focused attention from regulators and supervisors to ensure the financial system functions properly, based on solid, safe, and effective principles.

The Banking Supervision Meeting of the Community of Portuguese-Speaking Countries is a platform for supervisors to share knowledge and exchange experiences, contributing to the robustness and stability of the community countries' financial systems.

The 9TH edition, which lasts two days, brings together central bank officials from eight countries to analyze topics such as artificial intelligence, cyber risk, money laundering, and terrorism financing. ACC/CS/AMP