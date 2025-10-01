Angola: Luanda-Nairobi Flight Records Over 70% Occupancy

30 September 2025
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — TAAG - Angola Airlines has carried 1,666 passengers on the Luanda-Nairobi route since its inauguration on September 1 this year, representing an occupancy rate of over 70% on its three weekly flights.

According to a statement sent to ANGOP on Tuesday, TAAG transported this number of passengers in the first 28 days of operating on this route. The Angolan capital has become an essential connection point between Africa and the rest of the world.

The statement adds that this success is the result of a fleet expansion strategy that responds to the demand for intra-African connectivity and promotes growth and prosperity for the region and the continent.

"Intra-African routes have strengthened passenger flows to cities such as Johannesburg, Lagos, Maputo, and Cape Town, while also increasing connectivity with long-haul destinations, positioning TAAG as a key airline in Africa." reads the statement

TAAG is a leading airline in the Angolan aviation market and currently serves 13 domestic and 11 international destinations. In addition to transporting passengers, TAAG also transports cargo, which is an increasingly essential service for developing the local ecosystem. OPF/CS/AMP

