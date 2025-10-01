Tanzania: Mwinyi Courts Entrepreneurs and Fish Vendors At Malindi Market

Zanzibar — ZANZIBAR presidential candidate for Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM), Dr. Hussein Ali Mwinyi, stepped up his campaign trail on Tuesday morning, September 30, 2025, with a visit to the bustling Malindi Market in Stone Town, where he met entrepreneurs and fish vendors.

Dr Mwinyi, visibly pleased by the reception, pledged to improve business conditions while advancing the fisheries and entrepreneurship sectors.

"I am very happy to be here with you. I ask for your votes, for me, for President Samia Suluhu Hassan, and for all CCM candidates. The promises I made in 2020 have been fulfilled, and now I seek another five years so that we can bring even more progress," he said.

Highlighting government initiatives, he noted that interest-free loans, fishing boats, and seaweed farming equipment had already been provided to support fishers and seaweed farmers, describing this as the beginning of a long journey to raise incomes.

He added that the government is continuing to construct markets and landing sites across Unguja and Pemba to provide better spaces for trade.

"We promised better business environments, and we will keep building them. Fishers will be supported to reach deep-sea fishing grounds, while entrepreneurs will have clean and well-managed spaces to run their businesses," Dr. Mwinyi stressed.

He reminded the public that the government had allocated 96 billion shillings to small-scale traders and entrepreneurs over the past five years, though some had yet to benefit. He pledged to expand access and ensure inclusivity.

"There is no reason for our markets to lack hygiene and proper management. With more funds, we will build modern markets and create better conditions," he said, directing Zanzibar Fisheries Corporation (ZAFICO) to ensure all fish markets remain clean.

Small traders at Malindi, led by Nia Juma Mbwana, welcomed his message with optimism, saying they believe the fisheries and fish trade sectors will play an even greater role in boosting Zanzibar's economy and improving livelihoods.