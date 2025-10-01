Ghana: President Mahama to Meet CSOs On October 3, 2025 Over Illegal Mining

30 September 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

President John Dramani Mahama will meet leaders of civil society organisations (CSOs) at the Jubilee House on Friday, October 3, 2025, to discuss the fight against illegal mining.

In a letter dated September 17, 2025, the Office of the President explained that the engagement will begin at 12:00 noon and will provide a platform for frank dialogue between government and civil society.

The meeting is expected to harness collective expertise, perspectives, and solutions to address the growing challenge of illegal mining.

The Presidency confirmed that invitations have been extended to several groups, including the Catholic Bishops Conference, Christian Council of Ghana, Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council, the Office of the Chief Imam, Ghana Muslim Mission, A Rocha Ghana, IMANI Ghana, Centre for Democratic Development (CDD), the Ghana Journalist Association, Ghana Bar Association, Amnesty International, and other faith-based, academic, and advocacy organisations.

The Secretary to the President, Dr. Callistus Mahama signed the invitation and assured participants of the President's commitment to working closely with civil society in finding lasting solutions to illegal mining.

The engagement forms part of government's broader efforts to involve stakeholders in tackling the social, environmental, and economic effects of galamsey.

By: Jacob Aggrey

