Ethiopia: Green Climate Fund Regional Dialogue Opens in Addis Ababa

Addis Ababa — The Green Climate Fund (GCF) Regional Dialogue opened at the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA) in Addis Ababa, bringing together over 400 participants from more than 43 countries.

The three-day event, hosted by Ethiopia, is being held under the theme: "GCF.10: 10 Years of Climate Impact - Towards a Resilient Africa: Advancing Regional Solutions for Climate Action, Sustainable Growth, and Inclusive Development."

Seyoum Mekonen, State Minister of Planning and Development, officially launched the Dialogue, stressing that Ethiopia's climate ambition is deeply embedded in its development priorities.

He highlighted the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam delivering 5,150 MW of clean energy and the 48 billion trees planted under the Green Legacy Initiative as proof of Ethiopia's practical commitment to sustainable growth.

Seyoum also urged delegates to build on the outcomes of the Second Africa Climate Summit (ACS2), including the launch of the African Climate Innovation Compact (ACIC) and the Africa Climate Facility (ACF), which showcase Africa as a provider of homegrown climate solutions.

Catherine Koffman, GCF Director for Africa, reaffirmed the Fund's support for aligning reforms with African priorities, while James Murombedzi of UNECA emphasized the need to shift from "aid" to "investment" in global climate finance.

Ethiopia also formally proposed Addis Ababa as the host of the planned GCF Africa Regional Office, citing the city's status as the diplomatic capital of the continent, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.