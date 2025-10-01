Ethiopia: 'Land of Origins' Exactly Describes Historic, Cradle of Humanity Ethiopia, Say Kenyan Journalists

Addis Ababa — The brand "Land of Origins" exactly describes Ethiopia, a country rich in history and natural wonders; also known as the cradle of humanity, Kenyan journalists visiting Ethiopia told ENA.

The official "Ethiopia: Land of Origins" depicts the country which is rich in history and natural wonders, and where human ancestors first walked on two legs.

Kenyan journalist John Riaga said the one thing that I have really appreciated is my understanding of why Ethiopia is called the Land of Origins.

Based on what we have seen on the ground and the explanations, it makes sense to call Ethiopia a Land of Origins, he added.

"I have confirmed that there is every reason to refer Ethiopia, with its rich history, culture, and heritages among others, impressive."

According to Riaga, the history of humanity rises from here and what we have in Kenya and Tanzania originated from here. So, there is a human history getting back to millions of years and that is awesome.

"I will tell people when I go back to Nairobi about the rich knowledge that I would not have gained had I come here."

The other visitor from Kenya, Agatha Ngotho, visited the National Museum of Ethiopia for the first time.

The journalist said she used to hear about Ethiopia's National Museum, especially the history of Lucy.

"It's quite exciting. So I'm happy to come here where anyone coming to Addis should start from. Then they can move around the city to understand all about it, and Addis Ababa means a new flower or something beautiful."

Ngotho recommended to tourist who come to Ethiopia to first visit the museum, which is enlightening and interesting.

"It's always good to go somewhere, first understand the history at the Museum and then see the evolution from where it was some years back to where it is now and move around to the urban development."

According to her, Addis Ababa city has become very beautiful, especially when walking around the night. "It's quite beautiful."

The street light makes it very beautiful. So it is worth coming to visit the city, Ngotho underlined.