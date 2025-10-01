Africa: Somaliland President Pitches Investment Opportunities At Africa Debate UAE

Dubai — Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi Irro on Monday showcased his country's investment potential at The Africa Debate - UAE 2025 in Dubai, telling investors that the Horn of Africa country offered stability, strategic location and access to fast-growing regional markets.

The conference brought together more than 500 investors, market leaders, and senior officials from government agencies, commercial banks, private equity funds, sovereign wealth funds, and multinational corporations. Delegates represented sectors including energy, technology, infrastructure, mining, agriculture, and logistics.

President Irro joined DP World Group Chairman and CEO Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem for a session titled "Ports, Policy, and Possibility: Berbera and the New Gateway to East Africa." The discussion focused on transforming Berbera Port into a regional trade hub and attracting long-term foreign investment to largely untapped African markets.

During his address, President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdilahi Irro highlighted Somaliland's political identity:

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"I did not come from Somalia; I came from Somaliland. I am the only Somali president who has been democratically elected by his people."

He then spoke about the country's economic potential:

"Somaliland stands as your gateway to the Horn of Africa. Our strategic location, stability, and vibrant markets offer unmatched opportunities in trade, energy, ports, logistics, technology, agriculture, the Blue Economy, and finance."

Finally, Irro extended a direct invitation to investors:

"We are a liberal, open nation, committed to transparency and partnership, and we warmly welcome investors from every corner of the world to join us in building a prosperous future together."

Irro's remarks reinforced Somaliland's role as a strategic gateway to East Africa, combining political stability, economic opportunity, and a welcoming environment for global investors. Analysts say the country's growing infrastructure, young workforce, and emerging industries make it a promising frontier market for long-term investment.