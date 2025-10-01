Rwanda: Could South America Be Visit Rwanda Next Stop? Brazil Envoy Thinks So

Brazil new envoy to Rwanda, Irene Vida Gala, has suggested that Rwanda's flagship tourism brand Visit Rwanda should consider expanding its global sports partnerships to South America, with Brazilian football clubs being a prime target.

The ambassador, who presented her credentials to President Paul Kagame earlier this month, has consistently admired Rwanda's way of expanding its visibility through venturing into sports franchises.

Following Rwanda's recent landmark sponsorship agreements with the Los Angeles Rams of the NFL and the Los Angeles Clippers of the NBA, Vida Gala expressed her wish for the brand's next stop to be in Brazil.

"And the next one should be a Brazilian soccer team ... what about that?" she said in a post on X.

This was not the first time the envoy suggested the idea. Speaking to the media on September 8, she emphasized that Brazil's global football reputation makes it a natural partner for Rwanda's growing sports diplomacy strategy.

"Brazil has bigger soccer teams, and maybe we can share a jersey with Rwanda," she said. "I would be proud just to have Rwanda associated with one of our soccer teams. Using soccer as soft power, we can bring our peoples closer together."

Launched in 2017 by the Rwanda Development Board (RDB), Visit Rwanda is the country's official tourism and investment promotion brand.

It has become globally recognizable through a series of high-profile sports partnerships.

The most prominent of these is the sponsorship of English Premier League club Arsenal, which began in 2018 and was renewed in 2021.

The partnership placed the 'Visit Rwanda' logo on the team's jersey sleeves and promoted Rwandan tourism to millions of football fans worldwide.

In 2019, Rwanda signed a deal with French Ligue 1 team Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), further cementing its presence in global football.

More recently, the brand has extended beyond soccer, securing multi-year agreements with the Los Angeles Lakers (NBA), the Los Angeles Clippers (NBA), and the Los Angeles Rams (NFL), to showcase Rwanda on major U.S. sports platforms.

Visit Rwanda logo is also displayed on jerseys of clubs participating in the Basketball Africa League (BAL) since its inception in 2021.

These partnerships aim not only to market Rwanda as a premier tourist destination but also to attract investment and position the country as a hub for sports, tourism and entertainment in Africa.

While no formal negotiations have been announced, Vida Gala's comments indicate a growing interest in forging links between Rwanda and Brazil through sports marketing.