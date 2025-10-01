South Africa Mourns the Untimely Passing of Ambassador Nathi Mthethwa

Government has announced, with deep sorrow and profound regret, the untimely passing of Ambassador Nkosinathi Emmanuel Mthethwa, South Africa's Ambassador to the French Republic.

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) has described Mthethwa as a distinguished servant of the nation, whose career was marked by dedicated service in critical ministerial portfolios, including Minister of Police and Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture.

He also served on the Board of Directors for the 2010 FIFA World Cup Local Organising Committee.

"His lifelong commitment to public duty was further exemplified by his longstanding contribution to the African National Congress through its highest decision-making structures," the statement read.

In December 2023, Mthethwa was appointed to strengthen the essential partnership and bilateral ties between South Africa and France.

"I have no doubt that his passing is not only a national loss but is also felt within the international diplomatic community," said International Relations and Cooperation Minister Ronald Lamola.

The department said the circumstances of his untimely death are under investigation by the French authorities.

"The Government of South Africa extends its deepest and most sincere condolences to the family of Ambassador Mthethwa, and to his friends and colleagues during this period of immense grief."

The late Ambassador is survived by his wife and children.

"We honour his legacy of unwavering patriotism and service to our nation," the statement said.

Mthethwa was born on 23 January 1967.

He was the Minister of Arts and Culture from 26 May 2014 to 2019. From 2019 to 2023, he served as the Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture.

Between 2007 and 2022, he served as a member of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the African National Congress (ANC), the party's chief executive organ and highest decision-making body between conferences. During the same period, he was a member of the National Working Committee (NWC) of South Africa's governing party. The NWC is responsible for the day-to-day running of the party and makes recommendations to the NEC.

From 2002 to 2023, he was a Member of Parliament.

He was an active member of the King Dingiswayo branch of the ANC in KwaZulu Natal (KZN).

He was elected as the first Branch Secretary of the ANC in Klaarwater in KZN in 1990.

He joined the Klaarwater Youth Organisation from the age of 15 in KZN, rising to the role of Chairperson of the Klaarwater Youth Organisation from 1987 to 1989.

He has also served as a shopsteward of the Food and Allied Workers Union (FAWU), where he was recruited to serve in the underground work of the ANC's military wing, uMkhonto We Sizwe, as part of Operation Vula from 1988.

He was arrested during the apartheid regime's state of emergency in 1989. He was later elected Publicity Secretary of the South African Youth Congress (SAYCO) in Southern Natal and as Chairperson of the Southern Natal Unemployed Workers Union, an initiative of the Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU) between 1989 and 1990, respectively.

Between 1996 and 1998, he was Organiser for the South African Commercial Catering and Allied Workers' Union (SACCAWU). In 1996 he was elected Chairperson of Klaarwater Residents Association.

He became Regional Administrative Secretary of the Southern Natal African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) from 1990 to 1991. Between 1991 and 1994 he became the Regional Secretary of the Southern Natal ANCYL.

He was elected to the NEC of the ANCYL, serving in its NWC as Secretary for Organisation from 1994 to 1996. From 1996 to 1998, he was re-elected to the NEC of the ANCYL. His re-election into the NEC of the ANCYL from 1998 to 2001 saw him occupy a new role as Head of Organisational Development, which incorporated political education and organising functions. He was deployed into the ANC National Organising team during the period 2001 to 2002.

During his tenure as a Member of Parliament, Mthethwa served as Chairperson of the Minerals and Energy Portfolio Committee from 2004 to 2008, and as Chief Whip of the ANC in 2008.

Prior to his appointment as Minister of Police, Mthethwa was the Minister of Safety and Security from 25 September 2008 to 10 May 2009.

Mthethwa held a Diploma in Community Development from University of Natal, Executive Preparatory Programme Certificate in Mining Engineering from the University of Johannesburg and a Certificate in Leadership Communication from Rhodes University.