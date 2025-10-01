South Africa: Judgement Delayed Again in Malema Gun Case

30 September 2025
Scrolla (Johannesburg)
By Anita Dangazele
  • Julius Malema and his former bodyguard Adriaan Snyman face charges of unlawful firearm possession and reckless endangerment from an incident at an EFF rally in 2018.
  • Magistrate Twanet Olivier postponed judgment after reviewing testimony from 19 witnesses, including ballistics experts, saying she needed more time to examine the evidence.

EFF leader Julius Malema will have to wait another day to hear the verdict in his long-running firearm case after the court postponed judgment again on Tuesday.

Day two of the verdict hearing at East London Magistrate's Court stretched late into the afternoon as magistrate Twanet Olivier went through the evidence piece by piece. With time running out, she rolled the matter over to Wednesday.

Malema and his former bodyguard Adriaan Snyman are facing charges under the Firearms Control Act. The case stems from the EFF's fifth anniversary celebrations at Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane on 28 July 2018.

The charges include unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, firing a weapon in a built-up area, and reckless endangerment.

The state insists the gun fired by Malema was real, with 19 witnesses, including ballistics experts, testifying to back the claim.

But Malema and Snyman have pleaded not guilty. They argue that the object discharged was only a toy gun and could not fire live rounds.

The case has dragged on for years, with Tuesday's delay adding yet another chapter. Magistrate Olivier said she needed more time to go through the evidence before handing down judgment.

Addressing EFF supporters outside court, party leader Julius Malema promised to address them on Wednesday after the judgement.

"Guilty or not guilty, I will address you here tomorrow," he said.

