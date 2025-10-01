Uganda: Ministry of Health Warns About Sepsis Disease, Silent but Deadly

The Ministry of Health has today launched the National Sepsis Day, highlighting the urgent need to combat what experts describe as a "silent but deadly condition" that kills millions globally each year.

Speaking at the launch, the Director General of Health Services, Dr. Charles Olaro, said sepsis commonly known as blood poisoning remains one of the leading causes of maternal and newborn deaths in Uganda.

"Sepsis is a battle where the body responds dangerously to infection, damaging tissues and organs. Without urgent treatment, it can cause shock, and death may occur within hours," Dr. Olaro explained.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Health experts warn that newborns and mothers are the most vulnerable, with danger signs in babies including fast breathing or sudden changes in body condition.

Globally, about 30% of sepsis deaths occur in Africa, and in Uganda, four in every ten deaths linked to sepsis result from germs that fail to respond to available medicines.

This year's commemoration is being held under the theme "Voices Against Sepsis." The Ministry has urged health workers to use all available tools for early management, promptly report cases, and raise community awareness.

Common warning signs of sepsis include:

High fever,Confusion,Difficulty in breathing,Severe body pain or discomfort,Shivering

The Ministry of Health has also pledged to lower the cost of treating sepsis in the country, while calling upon communities to be vigilant in monitoring mothers and newborns for early symptoms.

"We appeal to families and health workers to watch over mothers and newborn babies closely. Early recognition saves lives," Dr. Olaro emphasised.

Sepsis remains one of the toughest health battles globally, but with timely diagnosis and swift treatment, many lives can be saved.