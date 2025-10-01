Somalia: German Embassy Hosts Climate Talk in Mogadishu Focusing On the Nexus of Climate, Peace and Security

The Embassy of Germany in Nairobi, which covers Somalia, in partnership with the Berghof Foundation and the Somali Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, today convened a high-level Climate Talk in Mogadishu focusing on the links between climate change, peace and security in Somalia.

The event, held at the Decale Hotel, brought together government officials, community representatives, peacebuilders and international partners to explore how environmental action can contribute to peacebuilding in Somalia. Discussions centred on how climate change is exacerbating resource competition, displacement and local conflict, while also offering opportunities for cooperation and reconciliation through joint environmental initiatives.

Germany's prioritisation of these discussions was outlined in the opening remarks by the German Ambassador to Somalia, Sebastian Groth, who emphasised his government's continued support for Somalia's efforts to tackle the combined challenges of climate change and insecurity. As part of its broader engagement to promote peace and stability in the region, the German Embassy organised the Climate Talk. They emphasised the need to bridge the gap between policy and practice to ensure that international commitments translate into tangible results for Somali communities affected by climate change.

Ambassador Groth said, "It is a real pleasure to welcome you to this first Climate Talk in Mogadishu. This series of conferences normally takes place in Nairobi or Mombasa, but bringing it here underlines how relevant the nexus between security and climate change is, both for Somalia and for Germany."

He added, "Somalia contributes almost nothing to global emissions, yet it is one of the countries most severely affected by climate change. Rising temperatures, sea level rise and changing rain patterns put immense strain on a society where 80 percent of people depend on agriculture and pastoralism."

On Somali ownership of climate and environmental policy, Germany's top diplomat to Somalia commended the Somali government "for the impressive steps already taken, from delivering NDC 3.0 to developing an adaptation plan and accessing the Green Climate Fund. Achieving this with such a small team in such a difficult context is remarkable."

The Ambassador also highlighted the importance of federal and state-level government cooperation in addressing insecurity and instability caused by climate change: "I am encouraged to hear how well the exchange between environmental directors in Mogadishu and the federal states is functioning. Even when political cooperation is difficult, environmental policy is proving to be a space where collaboration is possible and effective."

The Berghof Foundation, which has long-standing expertise in peacebuilding, acted as Germany's implementing partner for the event. Berghof's representatives led important discussions and shared experiences from Somalia's Federal Member States, highlighting the importance of environmental peacebuilding methods that include local knowledge and the views of women and youth, as well as traditional practices. Janel Galvanek, Head of Berghof's Regional Peace Support Department, joined Somali experts and community leaders in leading discussions on lessons learnt and strategies to connect grassroots action with national and international climate-security debates.

Panel discussions covered topics such as how communities can use environmental action as a platform for dialogue, how to include women and youth in climate-security responses and how Somalia's local experiences can shape global processes, including COP 30 and debates at the UN Security Council. By convening this Climate Talk, Germany underscored its role as a close partner to Somalia in addressing urgent climate and peace challenges, with Berghof ensuring that dialogue and implementation are rooted in community experience.